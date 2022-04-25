ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial...

protocol.com

Meta opens first retail store to sell VR hardware

Meta is going retail: The company is getting ready to open its first Meta Store in Burlingame on May 9. The store will allow people to try and buy hardware products like Meta’s Portal smart displays, its Quest VR headset and the smart glasses Meta has made in partnership with Ray-Ban.
The Next Web

The Apple Store is so 2001 — here comes the Meta Store

It seems every few years a major tech company tries its hand at replicating some of the Apple Store’s success. Since the first Apple Stores opened in 2001, we’ve seen the Microsoft Store, the Amazon 4-Star store, and the Google Store — Microsoft and Amazon’s stores have since been abandoned. Now it’s Meta‘s turn, and you’ll never guess what it’s called.
GeekyGadgets

Meta Store launched to showcase Facebook hardware

Meta has announced it is launching a new Meta Store in the USA, the company will show off the hardware from Facebook and other companies at the store,. The new Meta Store will open at the Meta Campus in Burlingame, California on the 9th of May and it will showcase its various hardware products.
#Metaverse#Virtual Reality Headsets#Virtual Worlds
