Cancer

NJIT Honors Students for Their Work at the National Cancer Institute and Siemens

By Andrew McMains
njit.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJIT’s Career Development Services recognized both a graduate student and undergrad in its annual intern and co-op of the year awards. The grad student, Pooja Kittanakere Balaji ’22, is pursuing a master’s in computer science, while the undergrad, Rivka Farrell ’23, is majoring in biology....

news.njit.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
