Last week we received word that Mirian Worthy, one of Albany Area Primary Health Care’s founder, had passed away on April 6. Our hearts are heavy at this news. We have lost one of the region’s first true “trailblazers” when it came to expanding health care to serve more residents and bringing critical services to southwest Georgia. She was a force for good and a shining example of the principles that formed our organization.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO