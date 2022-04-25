Report: Several teams high on Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Shortly after being hired by the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen opened the door to moving just about every player on the roster with the exception of one: Kadarius Toney.

At the time, Schoen seemed to indicate that Toney was untouchable. But things began to change when the 2021 first-round pick skipped head coach Brian Daboll’s introductory press conference. And then the start of the offseason workout program. And then voluntary minicamp.

Suddenly, reports arose that not only was Toney available, but that Schoen and the Giants were actively shopping him.

As more and more confirmations came in, Toney seemingly lashed out on social media, claiming anyone who believes the trade rumors are “gullible.”

But it’s Toney who seems to have an incorrect read on things.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic now reports that the Giants put Toney on the trade market quite some time ago. And more than just that, there are several teams who are “high” on the Florida product.

There’s some lingering concern that because of his injury history and character concerns, Toney won’t carry much actual value. However, Ed Valentine of Big Blue View reports that some teams may be willing to part with a pick as high as Round 2.

The Giants trading Toney is far from a certainty, but there’s a lot more smoke here than it seemed just a week ago. And while Toney would have you believe it’s all fake news, that does not seem to be the case. At all.