Information aggregation and collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds

By Tatsuya Kameda
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn humans and other gregarious animals, collective decision-making is a robust behavioural feature of groups. Pooling individual information is also fundamental for modern societies, in which digital technologies have exponentially increased the interdependence of individual group members. In this Review, we selectively discuss the recent human and animal literature, focusing on...

Nature.com

Association of zoonotic protozoan parasites with microplastics in seawater and implications for human and wildlife health

Plastics are widely recognized as a pervasive marine pollutant. Microplastics have been garnering increasing attention due to reports documenting their ingestion by animals, including those intended for human consumption. Their accumulation in the marine food chain may also pose a threat to wildlife that consume species that can accumulate microplastic particles. Microplastic contamination in marine ecosystems has thus raised concerns for both human and wildlife health. Our study addresses an unexplored area of research targeting the interaction between plastic and pathogen pollution of coastal waters. We investigated the association of the zoonotic protozoan parasites Toxoplasma gondii, Cryptosporidium parvum, and Giardia enterica with polyethylene microbeads and polyester microfibers. These pathogens were chosen because they have been recognized by the World Health Organization as underestimated causes of illness from shellfish consumption, and due to their persistence in the marine environment. We show that pathogens are capable of associating with microplastics in contaminated seawater, with more parasites adhering to microfiber surfaces as compared with microbeads. Given the global presence of microplastics in fish and shellfish, this study demonstrates a novel pathway by which anthropogenic pollutants may be mediating pathogen transmission in the marine environment, with important ramifications for wildlife and human health.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A computational theory of the subjective experience of flow

Flow is a subjective state characterized by immersion and engagement in one's current activity. The benefits of flow for productivity and health are well-documented, but a rigorous description of the flow-generating process remains elusive. Here we develop and empirically test a theory of flow's computational substrates: the informational theory of flow. Our theory draws on the concept of mutual information, a fundamental quantity in information theory that quantifies the strength of association between two variables. We propose that the mutual information between desired end states and means of attaining them - \(I({M;E})\) - gives rise to flow. We support our theory across five experiments (four preregistered) by showing, across multiple activities, that increasing \(I({M;E})\) increases flow and has important downstream benefits, including enhanced attention and enjoyment. We rule out alternative constructs including alternative metrics of associative strength, psychological constructs previously shown to predict flow, and various forms of instrumental value.
COMPUTERS
#Mit Press#Aggregation#Collective Intelligence#Swarm Intelligence#Review
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
Nature.com

Grasp-squeeze adaptation to changes in object compliance leads to dynamic beta-band communication between primary somatosensory and motor cortices

In asking the question of how the brain adapts to changes in the softness of manipulated objects, we studied dynamic communication between the primary sensory and motor cortical areas when nonhuman primates grasp and squeeze an elastically deformable manipulandum to attain an instructed force level. We focused on local field potentials recorded from S1 and M1 via intracortical microelectrode arrays. We computed nonparametric spectral Granger Causality to assess directed cortico-cortical interactions between these two areas. We demonstrate that the time-causal relationship between M1 and S1 is bidirectional in the beta-band (15"“30Â Hz) and that this interareal communication develops dynamically as the subjects adjust the force of hand squeeze to reach the target level. In particular, the directed interaction is strongest when subjects are focused on maintaining the instructed force of hand squeeze in a steady state for several seconds. When the manipulandum's compliance is abruptly changed, beta-band interareal communication is interrupted for a short period (~"‰1Â s) and then is re-established once the subject has reached a new steady state. These results suggest that transient beta oscillations can provide a communication subspace for dynamic cortico-cortical S1"“M1 interactions during maintenance of steady sensorimotor states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accelerating materials discovery using artificial intelligence, high performance computing and robotics

New tools enable new ways of working, and materials science is no exception. In materials discovery, traditional manual, serial, and human-intensive work is being augmented by automated, parallel, and iterative processes driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), simulation and experimental automation. In this perspective, we describe how these new capabilities enable the acceleration and enrichment of each stage of the discovery cycle. We show, using the example of the development of a novel chemically amplified photoresist, how these technologies' impacts are amplified when they are used in concert with each other as powerful, heterogeneous workflows.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Evolution of metamemory based on self-reference to own memory in artificial neural network with neuromodulation

The ability of humans to self-monitor and control their memory processes is called metamemory and has been widely studied as a component of metacognition in cognitive psychology. Metamemory in non-human animals has also been investigated in recent years, although it had been regarded as a truly unique characteristic of human memory. We attempt to evolve artificial neural networks with neuromodulation, which have a metamemory function. Our constructive approach is expected to contribute, by introducing a novel dimension of evolutionary plausibility, to the discussion of animal experiments to detect metamemory. In this study, we demonstrate the evolution of neural networks that have a metamemory function based on the self-reference of memory, including the analysis of the evolved mechanism of metamemory. In addition, we discuss the similarity between the structure of the evolved neural network and the metamemory model defined by Nelson and Narens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Ocean dynamic equations with the real gravity

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82882-1, published online: 05 February 2021. After publication of this study concerns were raised that the study is based on a flawed premise that a horizontal component of gravity is neglected in oceanographic calculations. In practice, this component can be taken to be zero, because the errors associated with this neglect are smaller than the error of assuming the resting ocean surface appears locally level, as shown by Chang and Wolfe1. This is further expanded upon in Stewart and McWilliams2, who also show that even in a model formulated in absolute spherical coordinates, the horizontal component of gravity has a negligible impact on ocean circulation.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of Pb-free hybrid organic"“inorganic 2D perovskites using a stepwise optimization strategy

The current status of 2D organic"“inorganic hybrid perovskites for use in photovoltaic (PV) and light-emitting diode (LED) applications lags far behind their 3D counterparts. Here, we propose a computational strategy for discovering novel perovskites with as few computing resources as possible. A tandem optimization algorithm consisting of an elitism-reinforced nondominated sorting genetic algorithm (NSGA-II) and a multiobjective Bayesian optimization (MOBO) algorithm was used for density functional theory (DFT) calculations. The DFT-calculated band gap and effective mass were taken as objective functions to be optimized, and the constituent molecules and elements of a Ruddlesden"“Popper (RP) structure (n"‰="‰2) were taken as decision variables. Fourteen previously unknown RP perovskite candidates for PV and LED applications were discovered as a result of the NSGA-II/MOBO algorithm. Thereafter, more accurate DFT calculations based on the HSE06 exchange correlation functional and ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) were conducted for the discovered 2D perovskites to ensure their validity.
CHEMISTRY
hackernoon.com

Model Tests are Essential for Building Domain Knowledge

Building a machine learning system without testing is likely to produce bad outcomes. But the real power of testing comes through domain knowledge and subsequent data querying capabilities. Examples from autonomous vehicles and Tesla’s team in particular demonstrate the power of great testing. The understanding of testing, like labeling and error analysis, as facets of knowledge-building have implications for MLOps tools and platform designs.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Nanocrown electrodes for parallel and robust intracellular recording of cardiomyocytes

Drug-induced cardiotoxicity arises primarily when a compound alters the electrophysiological properties of cardiomyocytes. Features of intracellular action potentials (iAPs) are powerful biomarkers that predict proarrhythmic risks. In the last decade, a number of vertical nanoelectrodes have been demonstrated to achieve parallel and minimally-invasive iAP recordings. However, the large variability in success rate and signal strength have hindered nanoelectrodes from being broadly adopted for proarrhythmia drug assessment. In this work, we develop vertically-aligned nanocrown electrodes that are mechanically robust and achieve"‰>"‰99% success rates in obtaining intracellular access through electroporation. We validate the accuracy of nanocrown electrode recordings by simultaneous patch clamp recording from the same cell. Finally, we demonstrate that nanocrown electrodes enable prolonged iAP recording for continual monitoring of the same cells upon the sequential addition of four incremental drug doses. Our technology development provides an advancement towards establishing an iAP screening assay for preclinical evaluation of drug-induced arrhythmogenicity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling and characterization of stochastic resistive switching in single AgS nanowires

Chalcogenide resistive switches (RS), such as Ag2S, change resistance due to the growth of metallic filaments between electrodes along the electric field gradient. Therefore, they are candidates for neuromorphic and volatile memory applications. This work analyzed the RS of individual Ag2S nanowires (NWs) and extended the basic RS model to reproduce experimental observations. The work models resistivity of the device as a percolation of the conductive filaments. It also addressed continuous fluctuations of the resistivity with a stochastic change in volume fractions of the filaments in the device. As a result, these fluctuations cause unpredictable patterns in current-voltage characteristics and include a spontaneous change in resistance of the device during the linear sweep that conventional memristor models with constant resistivity cannot represent. The parameters of the presented stochastic model of a single Ag2S NW wereÂ fitted to the experimental dataÂ and reproduced key features of RS in the physical devices. Moreover, the model suggested a non-core shell structure of the Ag2S NWs. The outcome of this work is aimed to aid in simulating large self-assembled memristive networks and help to extend existing RS models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning aerodynamics with neural network

We propose a neural network (NN) architecture, the Element Spatial Convolution Neural Network (ESCNN), towards the airfoil lift coefficient prediction task. The ESCNN outperforms existing state-of-the-art NNs in terms of prediction accuracy, with two orders of less parameters. We further investigate and explain how the ESCNN succeeds in making accurate predictions with standard convolution layers. We discover that the ESCNN has the ability to extract physical patterns that emerge from aerodynamics, and such patterns are clearly reflected within a layer of the network. We show that the ESCNN is capable of learning the physical laws and equation of aerodynamics from simulation data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photophysiological response of Symbiodiniaceae single cells to temperature stress

Photosynthetic dinoflagellates in the family Symbiodiniaceae engage in symbiosis with scleractinian corals. As coral 'bleaching' is partly governed by the thermal sensitivity of different Symbiodiniaceae lineages, numerous studies have investigated their temperature sensitivity. However, the systematic identification of single-cells with increased temperature resistance among these dinoflagellates has remained inaccessible, mostly due to a lack of technologies operating at the microscale. Here, we employed a unique combination of microfluidics, miniaturized temperature control, and chlorophyll fluorometry to characterize the single-cell heterogeneity among five representative species within the Symbiodiniaceae family under temperature stress. We monitored single-cell maximum quantum yields (Fv/Fm) of photosystem (PS) II under increasing temperature stress (22"’39"‰Â°C,"‰+"‰1"‰Â°C every 15"‰min), and detected a significant Fv/Fm reduction at lineage-specific temperatures ranging from 28"‰Â°C to 34"‰Â°C alongside a 40- to 180- fold increase in intraspecific heterogeneity under elevated temperatures (>31"‰Â°C). We discovered that the initial Fv/Fm of a cell could predict the same cell's ability to perform PSII photochemistry under moderate temperature stress (<32"‰Â°C), suggesting its use as a proxy for measuring the thermal sensitivity among Symbiodiniaceae. In combination, our study highlights the heterogeneous thermal sensitivity among photosynthetic Symbiodiniaceae and adds critical resolution to our understanding of temperature-induced coral bleaching.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

As the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included cost and lack of information, revealing that broad digital health device adoption requires education, investment, and high-touch methods.
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Controlling heat flow in a solid by switching crystal structure dimensionality

Just as an electrical switch regulates the flow of electric current, thermal switches can control the flow of heat. These switches serve as thermal control devices and are useful for thermal management applications. For example, they can be used in industries to reduce waste heat, resulting in cost and energy savings. These switches require materials whose thermal conductivity (κ) can be modulated to a large extent. This would allow the switch to have an "on" and "off" state depending on the thermal conductivity. However, such materials are rare and challenging to develop, and those that have been developed show only small reversible variations in their κ.
