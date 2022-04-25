ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liza DiMarco Awarded BHHS Chairman’s Circle-Diamond

By Staff Report
savannahceo.com
 2 days ago

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group today announced Liza DiMarco has been named a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle – Diamond Level for 2021. The Chairman’s...

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles Business Attorney, Austin M. Pegues, joins LA Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP

Prominent LA Business law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, is excited to welcome Los Angeles business attorney, Austin M. Pegues, to their growing transactional team. LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin M. Pegues is a Los Angeles business attorney who counsels clients in a wide range of business matters. Mr. Pegues' practice includes venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, business formations, intellectual property and commercial transactions. Mr. Pegues also handles transactional matters that include review and drafting of commercial contracts, operating agreements, non-disclosure agreements, and other employment and related agreements.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

DLA Piper Makes Major Lateral Move In Private Equity Space

DLA Piper added 27 private equity lawyers from Honigman in a major lateral move. The group will be based in DLA’s Chicago office, and consists of eight partners — including Harris Eisenberg, Alex Plakas, Nathan Wilda, and Drew Rosenberry — with the balance of the attorneys being counsel and associates.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Bay Street#Circle#Chairman
Deadline

Sabrina Wiewel Named Chief Operating Officer At Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. Crown Media Family Networks has upped Hallmark veteran Sabrina Wiewel to chief operating officer. She’ll assume responsibility for Crown Media’s corporate strategy and business development, and will lead the company’s non-cable business units, including SVOD, international, publishing, home entertainment, and licensing. Wiewel will also oversee the teams responsible for the company’s technology and ops areas. She will report to President & CEO Wonya Lucas. “Sabrina is an exceptionally talented operational and results-driven executive. I am thrilled she is joining my team at Crown Media,” Lucas said in a statement. “Her extensive strategic business and customer...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VOBILE GROUP SECURES MORE THAN US$127 MILLION IN ACQUISITION FINANCING THROUGH HSBC

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile Group Limited (SEHK: 3738; OTCQX: VOBIF), a global leader in Software-as-a-Service for online video content protection and monetization, has secured more than US$127 million in facility for its proposed acquisition of Particle Culture Technology Group in mainland China. Solely led by HSBC, the bespoke financing package is comprised of senior bilateral facility as well as private credit funds, supporting Vobile to drive its innovation and growth strategy in mainland China amid the fast-changing technology landscape.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Diversify corporate tech leadership

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: An interview with NetApp CEO George Kurian on what he’s doing to diversify his leadership team, Salesforce’s new “pre-internship program” and why workers are boomeranging back to their old jobs. — Michelle Ma, reporter (email | twitter) NetApp’s CEO...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mediliant Group Welcomes Christophe Schindler as New CFO

The addition of Christophe to the leadership team further enhances the Mediliant Group's strategic growth plan. LE LOCLE, Switzerland, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders in medical device contract manufacturing, Mediliant Group, has today announced the addition of Christophe Schindler as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The addition of Mr. Schindler was a part of the strategic growth plan for the group as they continue to expand and strengthen the organization's leadership team.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

European Pioneer in SaaS Management Beamy Raises $9M

Beamy, a European pioneer in SaaS management for large companies, has raised more than 9 million dollars in Series A funding. The solution has already attracted notable customers including LVMH, Decathlon, Orange, Engie and BNP Paribas to provide a framework for governing the decentralisation and implementation of their SaaS tools across their businesses.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

EXCLUSIVE: Former McDonald’s CEO to fight woke corporate politics

Ed Rensi, the former CEO of McDonald's US, has become the new face against "woke" corporate politics. FOX Business has learned that Rensi, 78, is partnering with a team of advocacy groups to launch The Boardroom Initiative, a coalition with a mission to push back against U.S. corporations whose boardrooms are becoming too political.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

National Battle of the Bands Announces Partnership with JPMorgan Chase to Further Efforts for Economic Inclusion

National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) today announced a key partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMC) as an official sponsor of the celebrated event. This connection enables JPMorgan Chase to leverage its presence to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through the National Battle of the Bands, JPMorgan...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

Schulte Roth adds UK structured finance partner from Arnold & Porter

(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel said Tuesday it is expanding its finance and derivatives group in London with the addition of partner Stuart Axford from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. Axford specializes in asset-backed securitization, focusing on assets including mortgages, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs),...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Bank Shareholder Proposals To Curb New Fossil Fuel Lending Get Slim Support

Shareholder proposals asking banks to take stronger action on climate change by ending new fossil fuel financing activities failed to get much support at investor meetings on Tuesday. Investors at Citigroup and Bank of America gave little backing to proposals essentially asking the banks to stop financing new fossil fuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

TPG Growth acquires majority stake in proxy firm Morrow Sodali

April 26 (Reuters) - TPG Growth, the middle market-focused arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG (TPG.O), has bought a majority stake in proxy firm Morrow Sodali, the companies said, without detailing terms. New York-based Morrow Sodali, which provides shareholder engagement services including proxy solicitations and strategic advice, has nearly...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Left Lane closes $1.4B global fund to invest in consumer tech

“I’m the oldest person on the investment team at the firm — by about a year — but I’ve been doing this for 13 years. It’s the only professional discipline I’ve ever known and I have been working at honing and perfecting that craft,” says Miller. “It’s sort of a rare vantage point because VC was not a traditional asset class or industry that lends itself to an institutionalized Analyst Program where people come right out of school. Typically, there was more of a circuitous path to get there in the past. Maybe you were a banker or consultant and you went to business school. Something that we take to heart is ‘how do you breed professional investors from the ground up and help shape them.'”
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PMP Management Hires Dave Potter as Regional Vice President

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management firm offering innovative products and exceptional service across four states and nine submarkets, announces the hiring of Dave Potter, CCAM, CMCA, AMS, as Regional Vice President to oversee PMP's rapidly expanding Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles divisions.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Fidelity Investments Unveils a Crypto Option for 401(k) Plans

Fidelity Investments wants to bring crypto to its workplace retirement plans. The firm announced Tuesday it will have a product ready in coming months to allow 401(k) plan participants to direct a portion of their savings into bitcoin. Employers that decide to offer the option will choose what percentage of an employee’s account can be directed into crypto, up to a cap of 20%.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy