Iowa State

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture talks bird flu resurgence

By Leslie Santibanez-Molina
khqa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — After a two week hiatus, the state of Iowa is now seeing a resurgence in Avian influenza cases. Iowa is one of the states that has been the hardest hit by Avian influenza, with the most recent case of the virus reported in Bremer County....



Comments / 0

Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Bird Flu Epidemic Has Claimed at Least 36 Bald Eagles

A virulent bird flu epidemic that's resulted in nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys being destroyed in 30 states has also killed dozens of bald eagles. First detected in the US in January, H5N1, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, has been reported across the Midwest, South and East Coast. At least 36 bald eagles have died as a result of contracting the virus since then, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ANIMALS
marketplace.org

Added to consumer price woes: avian flu is raising the cost of eggs

Add this to the economic forces driving up food costs: bird flu. An outbreak of avian flu is spreading through U.S. poultry flocks. Now, consumers are seeing the impact at the grocery store. The H5N1 avian flu is very contagious and fatal to birds. So farmers have to kill entire...
AGRICULTURE
WausauPilot

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is it OK for free-range chickens to not range freely?. That’s a question free-range egg producers have been pondering lately as they try to be open about their product while also protecting chickens from a highly infectious bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across the country.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Could a highly pathogenic bird flu lead to an outbreak in 2022?

Avian influenza, also known as "bird flu," is a contagious viral infection that can infect a variety of food-producing birds, pet birds, and wild birds. And with recent outbreaks of the disease in the United States, Canada, and China, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIv), H5N1, is becoming a global issue, as it has the potential to significantly handicap poultry production.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Pittsburgh

Agriculture department says humans shouldn't be worried about avian flu

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Despite rising cases of the Avian Flue across Pennsylvania, the state said there's no reason to worry about getting it from eating chicken or eggs. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, chicken and eggs are safe to eat. They said it's unlikely the virus would enter our food supplies due to frequent testing. The CDC said there have not been any cases in humans in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

