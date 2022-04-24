ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ryan Mountcastle contributes to Orioles' win over Angels

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with two singles, two strikeouts, and three RBI against...

ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s hilarious reaction in his car to Phillies fan heckling him

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
theodysseyonline.com

NFL Players to Ban Artificial Turf Fields

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Odell Beckham Jr tore his ACL during the Super Bowl on a non-contact play. Many people believe it is because of the artificial turf fields and the stories and statistics on the topic support that idea. A petition to change artificial turf fields to grass was created by the Pennington Grass Seed company. There are many players who have signed the petition and are reaching out the community to shed more light on the subject.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Charlie Blackmon hits two home runs in Rockies loss to Phillies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies DH Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting two solo home runs, and striking out once in the Rockies' 10-3 loss to the Phillies. Blackmon started the year rather slow but has now raised his batting average to .281 and with the two home runs in Tuesday's game it now puts him at four on the season. The veteran outfielder is certainly worthy of a roster spot but may disappoint every once in awhile as he is a big home run or bust type of player. Blackmon is currently slashing a .281/.339/.544 line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle scratched from Orioles' Wednesday lineup, Ryan McKenna batting ninth

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Ryan Mountcastle is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. After Mountcastle was scratched on Wednesday, Anthony Santander will handle designated hitting duties while Ryan McKenna operates right field. In a matchup against left-hander Jordan Montgomery, McKenna's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000. Per Baseball...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MASN Announcers Will Join Orioles On The Road For First Time Since 2019

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since the 2019 season, announcers with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will travel with the Orioles on the road and call games from the opposing team’s stadium, the network said in a statement. The Athletic was first to report the news. Play-by-play man Kevin Brown and color analyst Jim Palmer are scheduled to be at Yankee Stadium for the Orioles’ upcoming three-game series against the New York Yankees. The decision also applies to the television team for the Washington Nationals, whose games are also broadcast by MASN. Announcers on the Orioles Radio Network, however, will still call...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde under contract through at least 2023

The Orioles have been abnormally quiet about the status of manager Brandon Hyde’s contract, only announcing his initial hiring on a three-year deal that spanned the 2019-21 seasons. Dan Connolly of The Athletic reported back in September that Hyde had quietly signed an extension in the summer of 2020 — a deal that’d carry him at least through the current season. Baltimore never announced the deal. Now, Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun reports that Hyde is under contract beyond the 2022 season. The specific terms of his deal still aren’t clear, as the Orioles and Hyde have clearly preferred to keep them close to the vest.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 27 (Yankees Win Low-Scoring Contest)

After a 12-8 New York win in the first game of the series, the 11-6 Yankees hope for a fifth straight win as they host the 6-11 Baltimore Orioles today at 7:05 PM EST. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the streaking Yankees and brings a 2.51 ERA over 14.1 innings into this contest. He's traditionally had a lot of success against Baltimore and held them to three hits and no runs in five innings already this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Eddie Rosario to undergo eye procedure and will miss 8-12 weeks

Eddie Rosario will undergo a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye in the coming days. He's expected to miss eight-to-12 weeks following the surgery. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Fantasy Impact:. Rosario had an historically awful beginning to the year, starting 3-for-44 and committing three errors. Most...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Brusdar Graterol takes the loss to Diamondbacks on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers RP Brusdar Graterol pitched the eight inning on Tuesday, striking out one, walking one, and allowing one hit for two earned runs in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Graterol came in during the eighth inning in a tie game on Tuesday night looking...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Daniel Hudson takes loss to Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers RP Daniel Hudson pitched the eighth inning on Wednesday, walking one, and allowing one hit for one earned run in the Dodgers' 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. Hudson took has an ERA of 1.35 so far this year and a WHIP of 0.75 along with eight strikeouts through seven appearances this year. The relief pitcher also has one save on the season but is not worth a roster spot at the moment as he is not often put in the position to earn saves.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Jacob deGrom cleared to begin rehab on shoulder

New York Mets SP Jacob deGrom has been cleared to begin loading and strengthening his shoulder after the MRI and CT scan revealed "considerable healing of the stress fracture". Fantasy Impact:. deGrom has been sidelined all season thus far but seems to have made a big step forward in his...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Injury Roundup: Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Salvador Perez (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

As we continue to progress through the season, big names find themselves on their team’s injury reports. Stay up to date with the reports on these names below. On his personal Instagram account, John Means announced that he would be undergoing Tommy John surgery after multiple MRIs on his injured left elbow. Means looks to now miss the rest of 2022 and most of 2023.
MLB

