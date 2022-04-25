GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Retired Cop Unknowingly Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize While on Vacation

A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
Most of us would probably endure way more than a few seconds of bad manners to take home $10 million. A moment of uncomfortable behaviour from a stranger caused a U.S. woman to win a massive jackpot in the California State Lottery after she was bumped into by a "rude person."
April 12 (UPI) -- Elementary school teacher Robyn Mejia has won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband bought her after a rough week. Mejia's husband purchased a Ca$H to Go scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven in Thurmont, Md., in an effort to lift his wife's spirits. The...
A California woman is $10 million richer thanks to an accidental button push at a California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. California Lottery officials said LaQuedra Edwards was at a grocery store in November 2021 when she put $40 into a machine. Edwards was trying to decide which games she wanted...
A WOMAN has divided opinion online after she bought her nephew a winning lottery ticket - then asked for some of the cash. The aunt shared her situation on Reddit, explaining she’d fallen on hard times, and was living hand-to-mouth as she tried to pay her bills. She said:...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million. The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each...
A LOTTERY winner who scooped a $1million prize is reported to have shared his winnings with a store owner who displayed an act of kindness just hours before the huge win. Eric Cochrane, from Methuen, Massachusetts, was the lucky recipient of the massive sum after entering the $10,000,000 Winter Riches instant ticket game.
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
AN extra lucky lottery winner who scooped a "mind-boggling" three jackpot wins in under two years has revealed how he did it. Gregg Hensley, 63, won a whopping grand prize of $200,000 on the April 11 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing - and it was just his latest big lottery win.
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $325 million for tomorrow night's drawing. The one-time cash payout would be $201 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 14-16-41-63-68, Powerball: 26. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim...
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to Friday's Mega Millions. Friday's Mega Millions lottery has $22million on the line, with $12.9million as the cash option. Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday, at 11pm ET. Friday's lottery comes ahead of Saturday's Powerball. Powerball drawings take place...
A Massachusetts couple won a verdict worth nearly $5 million against a local country club after suffering from the years-long, "continuous threat" of wayward golf balls struck by hackers. A Plymouth County Superior Court jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million in December, finding that Indian Pond Country Club...
POWERBALL® is capping off its 30th anniversary week on a high note! The jackpot for the Saturday, April 23 drawing has reached an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value). This week marks Powerball’s 30th anniversary. Ticket sales began on April 19, 1992, for the game’s first drawing held...
