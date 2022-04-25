ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Retired Cop Unknowingly Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize While on Vacation

hot967.fm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired cop in Maryland is having pretty good April so...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Md
UPI News

Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000

April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million. The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each...
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
99.5 WKDQ

Missouri Man Just Accidentally Won $77,777 on a Lottery Ticket

He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy