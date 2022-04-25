ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Community Conversation: Addiction & Recovery- "Predator & Prey" 4 Years Later

northernexpress.com
 2 days ago

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. View "Predator & Prey," a 2018 video created by...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
TheConversationCanada

Building healthy relationship skills supports men's mental health

Healthy relationships positively influence men’s well-being. Men who are partnered or married live longer lives than single men, and they have better mental health than women and unpartnered men. Marriage appears to offer a protective influence on men’s health, reducing loneliness, depression and suicidality, and is associated with less substance and alcohol use. Despite these benefits, male suicide continues to be a global crisis. As men’s health researchers, our focus has been on men’s suicidality. Much of this work is motivated by the fact that men complete suicide at three to four times the rate of women, and are known...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Self-Sabotage in Our Intimate Relationships

Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Health
WebMD

Connecting With Other MS Patients Has Been Essential For My Healing Process

Soon after I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I felt the need to talk to people that were going through the same things as me. I'm a very social person and I love to interact with people. Not being able to share with anyone what I was going through just because they couldn't understand it or because they didn't have it didn’t feel right. I needed to find my tribe. The first thing I did was to open my Instagram account, looking for people who were living with multiple sclerosis and who I could relate to. To my surprise, there were so many accounts about multiple sclerosis, and I thought, “This is a great start.”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Prey#Mcguire Community Room#Tc Middle School
quickanddirtytips.com

Parenting With Somatic Mindfulness With Hakomi Therapist Karen Daley, LMFT

Did you know that understanding the natural sensations of your body can help you understand and regulate your emotions in times of conflict or stress? The same goes for helping to regulate your child's emotions, too. Dr. Nanika Coor interviews Karen Daley, LMFT about how the body-mind connection can help parents understand themselves and their children more deeply.
KIDS
POZ

Learning From Love

My name is Leanna Kinney—soon to be Leanna Bryant. At the age of 18, just after my high school graduation, I joined the United States Navy, where I started my career in health care. I was lucky when it came to deciding what I wanted to do or be when I grew up. For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a nurse and that is what I am today. I used to define myself as a divorced mother of two, with five wonderful stepchildren from a previous marriage, all of whom I adore. As I have grown, personally and professionally, how I define myself has also grown. Professionally, I am a registered nurse working in technology, leading a team of individuals through development, implementation, and innovation for one of the largest home health care providers in the United States. I am a woman, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a fiancé́ (soon to be wife) and so much more.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

How Do Traumatic Childhood Experiences Affect Us in Adulthood?

People who have had negative childhood experiences are more likely to show certain cognitive deficits as adults, particularly in decision-making. A new study showed that those with adverse childhood experiences may be less likely to take advantage of the full range of available rewards. A reluctance to try new things...
KIDS
Psych Centra

Have an Unhealthy Attachment to Your Partner? Healing Is Possible

The emotional bonds you form with other people are essential to your mental health. Healing from relationships that hurt you can make a difference. Attachment refers to the connections and relationships you hold with others. The quality of these bonds is often a result of the early relationships you had with your primary caregivers.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy