Daily Archives: April 25, 2022

A Bemidji man was injured late Saturday night in a crash on Highway 371. The state patrol says 22-year-old Joseph Hagen was southbound in a Chevy Malibu when he veered…. Leech Lake Band files appeal challenging the City...
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces an animal torture charge after he allegedly shot a dog in the head last summer.
Rondie King, 48, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue on June 13, 2021 to find a German Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a spent 9mm casing next to the dog.
Surveillance video from that area showed a white van with no license plates driving away moments after the gun went off. Police identified the owner...
A suspect in a Maple Grove homicide case is out of jail without charges while authorities investigate further, police told Bring Me The News. The 30-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he turned himself in in connection with a Sunday, April 17 altercation on the road that led to one dead from gunfire.
ST. CLOUD -- A 23-year-old St. Cloud woman is charged with the malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault after allegedly kicking her two young daughters. Dania Mireya Noyes was charged after another adult noticed fresh scratches and bruising on the head of one of the...
EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man died in a crash in Eagan Sunday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 77 near Cliff Road when he left the roadway around 2:45 a.m.
The car went into the ditch, hit a sign post and rolled, the patrol said. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the vehicle caught fire after crashing.
The man has not been publicly identified. The state patrol was expected to release more information on Wednesday.
Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
According to a report from FOX9 Minneapolis Police responded to a 911 call regarding a postal worker that had been assaulted. The perpetrator, 29-year-old Justicss Lacole Smith of Minneapolis allegedly attacked a United States Postal Worker with a box cutter while he was out on his route delivering mail. When...
A man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their Minnesota home, police said Thursday.Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference that Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, 29, killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officers went to check on Cole-Skogstand late Wednesday morning at his home in Hermantown after a family member received a message from him saying he intended to harm himself and other family members, Tusken said. Hermantown police then asked Tusken's department...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 20-year-old man shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis has died.
The Minneapolis Police Department says its office was informed Friday that the victim died at North Memorial Medical Center.
He was identified as I Am King Majesty Allah.
Investigators say the man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found the victim in the street with a severe gunshot wound.
According to police, the man was standing outside a car and talking with the people inside when the shots rang out. The vehicle fled the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Per police, this shooting marks the 23rd homicide in the city so far this year.
HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other.
Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot.
Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other.
Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.
What led to the shootings is under investigation.
A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend.
According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle.
Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair.
The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries.
The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot early Saturday morning in Anoka.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m.
When they arrived at 78 West Main Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the building. He was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
Anoka police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
The body of a 10-year-old who never made it home from a visit to her aunt’s house was found in the woods in Wisconsin. Illiana Peters, who went by Lily, was a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, a city about 100 miles east of Minneapolis, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
