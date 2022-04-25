ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pronounced dead after midnight shooting in Fells Point

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore City police reported another murder overnight on Thames Street in the heart of Fells Point. Around 12:57 a.m., Southeast...

www.wbal.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
CBS Baltimore

32-Year-Old Man Killed, 21-Year-Old Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a pair of shootings Monday evening in Baltimore. The first was reported about 5:42 p.m. in the 500 block of Brice Street. Officers handling that call found the 32-year-old man shot in the back. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brighton Street, where they found a 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen. That victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man found dead around 1 a.m., shot on North Highland Avenue

On April 26, around 12:58 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 500 block of North Highland Avenue for a report of discharging. Officers located a 37-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
HIGHLAND, MD
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

After mom of Baltimore arson victim is found dead, loved ones react with shock: ‘It still hasn’t hit’

Before they can even begin mourning, loved ones of Danielle Parnell are trying to process the horrific news. Parnell, 30, was found dead Tuesday along Interstate 95 in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County northeast of Baltimore — four days after her toddler daughter was killed in a Baltimore rowhouse fire that investigators determined was intentionally set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Police: Boy taken to hospital after shooting at basketball court Sunday in Rosedale

A boy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following a Sunday shooting at a basketball court in Rosedale in Baltimore County, police say. Detective John Connor said Sunday that officers arrived at the 6000 block of Marquette Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. That is the approximate location of Gardenvillage Park, just across the city-county border. Police said in a news release Monday ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in back Monday in Midtown-Edmondson

A man is in critical condition following a Monday shooting in Midtown-Edmondson, Baltimore City Police said. Western District officers responded about 5:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Brice Street, where they found a man who had been shot in the back, a news release said. The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries that prompted homicide detectives to investigate, police said. Anyone ...
BALTIMORE, MD

