Macrame plant holders were one of the many handmade offerings at the annual Arts of Elm celebration held at the Downtown Plaza in Lumberton

Approximately 35 arts and crafts vendors lined up along Elm and Chestnut streets in Lumberton for the annual Arts on Elm event held by the Robeson County Arts Council. This year’s event was centered at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza where live performances took place throughout the day. The event is held each year to encourage the community to support local artists within the region.