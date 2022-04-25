ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Democrat

Mary Ellen Bauer, 84

News Democrat
News Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myYPF_0fJS8mRc00

Mary Ellen Bauer, age 84, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her residence. She was a beautician, was involved in 4-H for many years and volunteered to help many organizations in the area. Mrs. Bauer was born November 26, 1937 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Jennings and Martha Hazel (Burson) Boothby.

Mrs. Bauer is survived by her husband of sixty-two years – Alton Bauer whom she married October 2, 1959; two daughters – Mary Beth Steele and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ohio and Sarah Croft and husband Doug of Amelia, Ohio; two grandchildren – Morgan Steele-Kinder and husband Eric of Sardinia, Ohio and Tanner Croft of Moscow, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Halle Elle Kinder and Sidney Catherine Kinder; a close family friend – Dave Kirk of Owensville, Ohio; one niece – Linda Elfort of Cincinnati, Ohio; one nephew – Charles Utter and wife Regina of Georgetown, Ohio and several cousins and friends.

Following cremation, Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Fire and EMS, 850 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Democrat

Linda Kay Scott, 70

Linda Kay Scott, age 70, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her residence. She retired from GTE in 1999, following her retir
News Democrat

Mary Jean Weggesser, 83

Mary Jean Weggesser, age 83, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Jean and her husba
News Democrat

Luellen Ruth Vogel, 97

Luellen Ruth Vogel, age 97, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Riple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elle#Cremation#Graveside Services#Ems#Mt Orab Pike
News Democrat

Nancy S Hanselman, 80

Nancy S Hanselman, age 80, of Goshen, Ohio died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Hospice of Hope, Cincinnati, Ohio. Nancy retired from Hostess Bake
WATE

Ocoee Whitewater Center, site of 1996 Olympics river sport, burns down

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic site in Polk County was deemed a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning, taking with it some Olympic history. The Ocoee Whitewater Center, near Ducktown, Tenn. in the southeastern part of the state was the canoe slalom venue for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
POLK COUNTY, TN
News Democrat

Daniel Lee Burns, 69

Daniel Lee Burns, age 69, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Steel Craft, a member of the
News Democrat

Crystal Elizabeth Taylor, 59

Crystal Elizabeth Taylor, age 59, of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, April 15, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Crystal was born Jan
News Democrat

June Ann Dreher, 95

June Ann Dreher, 95 years old, of Moscow, Ohio, passed away on April 23, 2022. Wife of the late: Glen T. Dreher. She is survived by her 4 chil
News Democrat

Rita M. Birchfield, 77

Rita M. Birchfield, age 77, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1944 in Brown Count
News Democrat

William Harold Hall, 92

William Harold Hall, 92, of Bethel, passed away on April 17, 2022. William was born February 3, 1930, in Roberston County, KY, to the late Har
News Democrat

Brian K. McLain, 45

Brian K. McLain, age 45, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 16, 2022 at his home. He was born Janu
News Democrat

News Democrat

225
Followers
668
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy