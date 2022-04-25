ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska’s 1934 vision: a non-partisan Unicameral

By Dogma Bustin’: with Alvin Guenther
The Nebraska City News Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1934, Nebraskans voted to create the nation’s only nonpartisan unicameral legislature. The vote tally was 286,086 for and 193,152 against the unicameral system. It first convened in 1937. George Norris, the father of Nebraska’s unique unicameral, advocated nonpartisanship because he felt that such a unique representative lawmaking...

Shirley Jerger
2d ago

reading this makes what I see more solid and makes the future less solid. Republican or Democrate we are still Nebraskans and members of the most wonderful country ever concieved Let us keep it thar way.

KSNB Local4

Nebraska to offer community college benefit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday morning announced a tuition reimbursement for children of state employees. The initiative, called the Children of State Teammate Tuition Reimbursement Program, is part of a new partnership with Nebraska’s community colleges — and one officials hope will serve as a recruiting tool for state employees.
News Channel Nebraska

Wildfires in northeast Nebraska devastate land outside of Lyons

LYONS, Neb. -- With wildfires hitting the state throughout the weekend, northeast Nebraska was not exempt, with blazes south of Norfolk and near Lyons. Residents in Thurston and Burt counties were evacuated on Saturday, with Walthill Public Schools serving as a temporary shelter. Winds exceeded 50 miles per hour, according...
The Spun

Transfer Running Back No Longer Attending Nebraska

Deondre Jackson announced Tuesday that he is no longer transferring to Nebraska. The former Texas A&M running back entered the transfer portal in January and committed to the Cornhuskers soon after. However, he was ineligible to enroll due to academic issues. Jackson remained a student at Texas A&M while still...
WOWT

Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama countersues candidate Herbster

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling has filed a countersuit against Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor who filed a lawsuit Friday against her. Slama’s countersuit claims damages “for the sexual battery she suffered,” according to a news release from Slama’s attorney, Dave Lopez....
Wyoming News

Lowest: #5. Nebraska

- Ratio of personal debt compared to income: 1.28 - Average personal debt: $79,916 - Average personal income: $62,432 Nebraskans’ low cost of living and robust job market are two big reasons why debt levels are comparatively low compared to the rest of the country. Unlike some states with sluggish economies, Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 1.7%. Even with a strong job market, it still manages to be one of the most affordable places to live. The median home sale price in Nebraska at the end of 2021 was $246,000, according to Redfin. Homeowners in the state carry some of the lowest average mortgage balances at $153,621, more than $50,000 less than the national average. This story originally appeared on Experian and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
FOX Sports

Breece Hall on his number, Nebraska ties, impact at Iowa State

Former Iowa State tailback Breece Hall is one of the most accomplished football players in school history, and he has an argument as being the program’s best player ever, alongside Cyclones legend Troy Davis. Davis occupies special standing at ISU. He is perhaps the program’s second-most important player ever,...
WOWT

BREAKING: Wildfire burns more than 41,000 acres in Nebraska

An unusual arrest Monday afternoon in Carter Lake. The fire actually started in Kansas and blew up to Nebraska. High winds and dry conditions are keeping the Bennington Fire Department very busy. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Freezing conditions expected Tuesday morning ahead of a warm up.
Wyoming News

Post-spring position recap: Does Nebraska finally have a 1,000-yard rusher in its midst?

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months. We now...
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska Man on ATF Warrants.

(Red Oak) A Bellevue, Nebraska, man is awaiting extradition back to Nebraska following a traffic stop in Red Oak. Police stopped 20-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Gonzales late Tuesday night near Highway 34 and G Avenue. During the stop, Police found Rodriquez-Gonzales to have active Alcohol-Tobacco-Firearms warrants out of Nebraska for weapons offenses. Police transported Rodriquez-Gonzales to jail and held him on no bond, awaiting extradition back to Nebraska.
