Philadelphia, PA

Missing Person – John Eldemire – From the 35th District

phillypolice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Person John Eldemire. John was last seen...

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Fatal Shootings In East Frankford Leaves Community Thinking About Times Before Nonstop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Darrah Street in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. Later in the evening, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the neighborhood as well. And in Nicetown, two 16 year old boys were shot in a separate shooting. Police are still looking for the suspect in the woman’s murder. One neighbor told Eyewitness News she doesn’t know a solution to the violence. Lynn, who asked CBS3 to use only her middle name, said her son and boyfriend were sitting on her porch when the shooting on Darrah Street happened.  “He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Retail Theft from Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says its detectives are investigating a Retail Theft that occurred at the Giant Food Stores Supermarket located in Thornbury Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on April 8, 2022, around 7:00 PM, the pictured female entered the Giant Food...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Family Friend In East Germantown: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Saturday accused of stabbing a family friend in East Germantown earlier this week. Police say the suspect is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street. Police say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street on Friday around 3 a.m. Once they arrived, police say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds with a knife impaled on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition. The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but police say the suspect is a family friend of the victim. The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in Hunting Park. Police say Nancy Roman, 50, was stabbed multiple times and killed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man and Puppy Outside Philadelphia Home

A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot Several Times In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times. Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Apprehended After Police Say 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Multiple Times In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been apprehended after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Uber Street on Monday. Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks and left hip. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. An apprehension was made and a weapon was recovered from the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Duplex Catches Fire In Delaware County, Damages Unit Next Door

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A duplex caught fire in Delaware County overnight Tuesday. Flames were seen shooting out of a home at West 8th and Butler Streets in Chester. Investigators say the residents of the unit that caught fire were in the process of moving and no one was inside. The fire also damaged a unit next door, but the woman living there made it out without any injuries. A firefighter is being treated for minor injuries. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Video: Bouncer Punches Customer Outside Center City Bar; Man Later Dies From Injuries

Editor’s note: The video may be difficult to watch.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video obtained by CBS3 shows a bouncer outside a Center City bar punching a customer. Eyewitness News learned Monday that the man died from his injuries sustained outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar. Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest and he is cooperating. “When you see the punch, the guy hits the ground, it’s just devastating,” a man said. Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar customer, 41-year-old Eric Pope, is punched in the head by a bouncer. Sources...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

