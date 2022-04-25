Missing Person – John Eldemire – From the 35th District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Saturday accused of stabbing a family friend in East Germantown earlier this week. Police say the suspect is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street. Police say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street on Friday around 3 a.m. Once they arrived, police say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds with a knife impaled on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition. The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but police say the suspect is a family friend of the victim. The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in Hunting Park. Police say Nancy Roman, 50, was stabbed multiple times and killed.

