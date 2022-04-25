ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Investigation of optical and electrical properties of novel 4T all perovskite tandem solar cell

By Mahsa Moradbeigi
Cover picture for the articleIn this paper, a combined three-dimensional (3D) optical-electrical simulation of non-pb and flexible four-terminal (4T) all perovskite tandem solar cell (APTSC) is presented. In this structure, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is used as substrates, while the top sub cell has a \(MAGeI_{3}\) absorber layer and the bottom sub cell has a \(MASnI_{3}\)...

Nanosecond optical switching and control system for data center networks

Electrical switching based data center networks have an intrinsic bandwidth bottleneck and, require inefficient and power-consuming multi-tier switching layers to cope with the rapid growing traffic in data centers. With the benefits of ultra-large bandwidth, high-efficient cost and power consumption, switching traffic in the optical domain has been investigated to replace the electrical switches inside data center networks. However, the deployment of nanosecond optical switches remains a challenge due to the lack of corresponding nanosecond switch control, the lack of optical buffers for packet contention, and the requirement of nanosecond clock and data recovery. In this work, a nanosecond optical switching and control system has been experimentally demonstrated to enable an optically switched data center network with 43.4 nanosecond switching and control capability and with packet contention resolution as well as 3.1 nanosecond clock and data recovery.
Coacervation in polyzwitterion-polyelectrolyte systems and their potential applications for gastrointestinal drug delivery platforms

Traditionally, complex coacervation is regarded as a process whereby two oppositely charged polyelectrolytes self-assemble into spherical droplets. Here, we introduce the polyzwitterionic complex, "pZC", formed by the liquid-liquid phase separation of a polyzwitterion and a polyelectrolyte, and elucidate a mechanism by which such complexes can assemble using theory and experimental evidence. This system exhibits orthogonal phase behavior-it remains intact in acidic conditions, but disassembles as the pH increases, a process governed by the acid-base equilibria of the constituent chains. We relate the observed phase behavior to physiological conditions within the gastrointestinal tract with a simulation of the gastroduodenal junction, and demonstrate using video microscopy the viability of polyzwitterionic coacervates as technologies for the pH-triggered release of cargo. Such a system is envisaged to tackle imminent problems of drug transport via the oral route and serve as a packaging solution to increase uptake efficiency.
Controlling forward and backward rotary molecular motion on demand

Synthetic molecular machines hold tremendous potential to revolutionize chemical and materials sciences. Their autonomous motion controlled by external stimuli allows to develop smart materials whose properties can be adapted on command. For the realisation of more complex molecular machines, it is crucial to design building blocks whose properties can be controlled by multiple orthogonal stimuli. A major challenge is to reversibly switch from forward to backward and again forward light-driven rotary motion using external stimuli. Here we report a push-pull substituted photo-responsive overcrowded alkene whose function can be toggled between that of a unidirectional 2nd generation rotary motor and a molecular switch depending on its protonation and the polarity of its environment. With its simplicity in design, easy preparation, outstanding stability and orthogonal control of distinct forward and backward motions, we believe that the present concept paves the way for creating more advanced molecular machines.
