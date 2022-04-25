ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of threatening to kill woman with knife

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Rufus Garrett Johnson , 28, of Park Way, Chili, is charged with petit larceny. Johnson is accused of stealing multiple items from Walmart at 9:36 a.m. on April 24. Johnson was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Cameron J. Sokolowski , 29, of Batavia, he's charged with harassment 2nd, menacing 2nd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Sokolowski allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and threatened to kill her. He's also accused of damaging property and not allowing the woman to leave the room. Sokolowski was arraigned in city court and released under supervision.

Tonya M. Weber , 38, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Weber is accused of stealing from a business on East Main Street, Batavia. Weber was issued an appearance ticket.

Lakeisha A. Gibson , 35, of Albion, is charged with assault 3rd, menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, endangering the welfare of a child. Gibson is accused of hitting another person in the face, causing an injury, and threatening to stab that person with a pair of scissors. Gibson was arraigned and City Court and released under supervision.

Robie Dersham , 53, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Dershamwas stopped by State Police at 12:38 a.m., April 24, at a location in the Town of Bethany. Dersham was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Anthony J. Gonzales , 30, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Gonzales was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 7:33 PM, April 22. Gonzales was issued an appearance ticket. No further information released.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petit#Law And Order#City Court#Dwi#State Police
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
2 On Your Side

Man seriously injured after motorcycle, dump truck collide

STAFFORD, N.Y. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a dump truck. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Dana M. McGill of Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m....
STAFFORD, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
315
Followers
265
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy