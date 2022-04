One Austin high school is at the head of the class when it comes to the best public high schools. New rankings from U.S. News & World Report put Austin ISD's Liberal Arts and Science Academy at No. 34 nationally (up from No. 41 last year) among the country's best high schools. LASA ranks as the No. 4 best public high school in Texas, as well as No. 70 nationally among the best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) high schools.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO