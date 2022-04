Los Angeles Rams star wideout Odell Beckham Jr tore his ACL during the Super Bowl on a non-contact play. Many people believe it is because of the artificial turf fields and the stories and statistics on the topic support that idea. A petition to change artificial turf fields to grass was created by the Pennington Grass Seed company. There are many players who have signed the petition and are reaching out the community to shed more light on the subject.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO