ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Spring Brings Carpenter Bees, Annoying But Not Stingers

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO – Spring has sprung and that brings this large annoying bee to your deck or exposed wood around your home. The Carpenter Bee looks a lot like a bumblebee and can be pretty aggressive, but it most...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
The Independent

10 best plants for pots for an all year round container garden

When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.In...
GARDENING
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Gardens#Flowers
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
Fox47News

Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
deseret.com

This popular landscape tree is ‘worse than murder hornets!’

The tree was first brought to America to save the failing native pear crop a century ago — which it did. Over the years, it has been planted nearly everywhere as a beautiful, hardy and drought-tolerant landscape tree. The Callery pear, with its profusion of white blossoms and two dozen offspring cultivars, was an American hero for a time.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy