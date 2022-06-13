ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going to the ER With Migraine

By Michele Jordan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I went to the ER for a migraine episode, I was equally terrified and embarrassed. I was newly diagnosed and wasn’t sure if a headache was a “worthy” thing for an ER visit. That morning, I woke up with a terrible migraine. I...

Comments / 49

sage
04-26

every single time i’ve gone to ER for my chronic migraines i’ve been treated terribly, or like i’m making it up to get some type of drug, or i’m over exaggerating. i have a brain injury from a car accident that occurred when i was 15 and ever since then ive dealt with chronic migraines and i hate going to hospitals now because of how i’ve been treated. i’m glad you had a good experience though it’s nice to see that you were treated correctly and as you should be!

Darlene WW
04-26

I've dealt with migraines for 25 yrs now, and before Imitrix came around. Yes, after a 4 day marathon migraine with taking the Imitrix, I took myself to the ER. Thankfully they gave me a pain medication more powerful than my migraine. I slept for 3 hrs -- I eventually came to find out that my migraines are caused by glaucoma. Now with low dose blood pressure meds for ocular hypertension, I've cut my migraines down 75%......the undetected glaucoma has ruined my field vision but I'm no longer in pain!Anyone suffering migraines owes it to themselves to make sure the problem isn't your vision. In my case I had no idea because I've never required glasses to correct my vision.

M'Chayz72
04-26

I have severe migraines and on February 19 2022 I got shot in the head that didn't help... I just lay in bed and pray... I'm on Aimovig uberlvy and still have to get nerve blocks from time to time.when I visit the ER, they are used to me but the waiting game is for the birds. i get a tordol or norflex shot and I'm good until the next headache which seems like right around the corner. BE ENCOURAGED FRIENDS. I PRAY WE ALL ARE HEALED.

