Former CommScope/Arris exec Bill Lee joins Vecima

A customer’s satisfaction — or lack thereof — with a chatbot ultimately depends on the scenario and the capabilities of the chatbot in question. Obviously, a chatbot that fails to answer basic questions will lead to frustration. Countless vendors claim to have thoroughly thought through the problem, including Loris. But Loris, which today announced that it raised $12 million in a Series A round, is different than many in that its software is designed to coach customer service reps rather than respond to customer requests.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO