Sharon Osbourne Claims She Received Death Threats After Being Fired From ‘The Talk’ Amid Controversy: ‘This Is Insanity’

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago

On the outs. Sharon Osbourne is opening up one year after her exit from The Talk , claiming her career took a major hit amid the backlash .

"They said to me, 'You are on permanent suspension. We don't think that you're repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back,'" the 69-year-old TV personality recalled during a recent interview with The Sunday Times , reflecting on being fired from the CBS daytime series. "And I said, 'Well, who's going to make that decision?' And they said, 'We can't tell you.'"

Osbourne joined The Talk in 2010, and her controversial departure from the show seemingly slowed other offers from coming in. "My phone as far as my TV career [in America was concerned] was nonexistent, not one call. Nothing," she said. "In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead."

Sharon Osbourne. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The former X Factor judge went on to claim that she was forced to hire 24/7 security in the wake of the scandal, alleging, "[People] were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs' throats. ... I just couldn't stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I've gone through in my life, and now they're calling me a racist. This is insanity."

In March 2021, the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant came under fire while she and her then-cohosts were discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's CBS sit-down, during which they accused the royal family of racist behavior. Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan 's take on the drama, but Sheryl Underwood believed supporting the broadcaster, 57, was "validation" of the "implications" of Morgan's remarks.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," the Extreme author replied. "For me, at 68 years of age, to have to turn around and say, 'I ain't racist, what's it gotta do with me?'"

After the televised conflict, Osbourne apologized "to anyone of colour that I offended," writing, "I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Former panelists Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini later accused Osbourne of making racially insensitive comments behind the scenes of The Talk . The network conducted an internal investigation as the show took a brief hiatus, later announcing that the U.K. native would not be returning to the set.

Osbourne's publicist, Howard Bragman, denied the allegations on her behalf at the time. "Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment," a statement read. "She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature."

In her first interview after being axed from the series, the Osbournes alum told Bill Maher that she was "hurt" and "angry" about what went down. "I've been called so many things in my life ... but a racist is one thing I will not take," she said in April 2021.

One year after the controversy, Osbourne is still thrown by what happens "when people turn on you en masse" in the public eye. "Everybody's scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell," she told The Sunday Times , revealing that she and husband Ozzy Osbourne were leaving Los Angeles behind. "It's no way to bloody live. I don't want it. I don't need it. ... It's just our time to go home. I don't want to be judged."

Comments / 84

Nancy Tracy
2d ago

under no circumstances do I believe that she is racist. I'm glad she's going where she feels safe. everyone needs that. good luck to her and her family

Reply
14
Therese Szeniawski
2d ago

I like Sharon Osborne she has class people should shut there mouth up and yes she is not racist at all .that talk show those women are nothing but gossip "" anyway. Sharon is better them that.

Reply(17)
21
Glenda McCarty
2d ago

I think you're all wrong about Sharon Osborne she is a good person I do not believe in my heart that she is a racist. And you have no right to judge only God.

Reply(1)
14
#Celebrity Apprentice#British Royal Family#The Sunday Times#Cbs
