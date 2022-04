With the 2022 draft right around the corner, the Jets have a lot to consider with their picks. New York still has a lot of holes after signing several free agents, but won’t be able to draft every player the team covets. Joe Douglas already explained he takes a “best player available” strategy when it comes to the draft, and the Jets will have an opportunity to select several high-level prospects with their two top-10 picks and their two early second-round picks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO