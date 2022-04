One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay group is getting ready for Season 2 of the anime by taking on the Gojo's Past arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series! Jujutsu Kaisen had one of the most successful anime debuts of the last few years, and thus the franchise had continued with its very own feature film not long after the anime ended its run. With both the success of the first season and movie under its belt, it was no surprise to fans when it was announced that the anime would be returning for a full second season some time next year.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO