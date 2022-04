WOW! will officially become Breezeline in a few weeks in Columbus and Cleveland, launching a string of changes to the internet, cable and phone service. Breezeline, based in Massachusetts, acquired WOW! in the two Ohio markets in September for $1.125 billion, after announcing the acquisition in early 2021. Formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, Breezeline is the nation's...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO