ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nobelist Louise Glück to publish her first prose narrative

By HILLEL ITALIE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkaPs_0fJRBqf700
This cover image released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux shows "Marigold and Rose" by Louise Glück. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Louise Glück’s next book was as unexpected for her as it will likely be for the Nobel laureate’s readers.

After more than 10 poetry collections and two books of essays, including such prize winners as “The Wild Iris” and “Faithful and Virtuous Night,” the 79-year-old writer has completed her first prose narrative, to come out in October. “Marigold and Rose: A Fiction” runs 64 pages, unfolding like a fable as Glück imagines the thoughts of infant twins.

She has written about children before, notably in her acclaimed 1990 collection “Ararat.” But while her poems were drawn in part from her childhood and her experiences as a parent, “Marigold and Rose” originates in a very contemporary way: from videos of her granddaughters Emmy and Lizzy sent by her son from California while Glück was unable to visit because of the pandemic.

“I remember telling someone that watching twins was like going to the zoo; you see behavior you don’t ordinarily see in babies, because these children are having relationships with each other before they have relationships with almost anyone else,” Glück, who lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said during a recent telephone interview.

Watching the videos, she said, “became to me an obsession.”

The sounds and images of Emmy and Lizzy eventually led to words. Glück composed a short chapter and emailed it her son, who told her he liked the work so much he was reading it aloud to the family, even if the babies were too young to understand. She continued writing chapters and sending them, and within weeks had finished what became “Marigold and Rose.”

“It was just bliss to write,” says Glück, who wondered if the speed of the writing process might “unnerve and mystify” some readers. “People don’t like to hear that because it suggests shallowness. But in my experience some of my best work comes very fluently. I don’t see it as a bad thing. It usually means you’re riding a wave.”

From the opening lines — “Marigold was absorbed in her book; she had gotten as far as the V. Rose didn’t care for books” — Glück joins and contrasts the lives of the introspective Marigold and the sociable Rose. Marigold is already forming a story in her head, while looking upon the “calm self-confidence” of her twin and reasoning that “Together they included everything.”

In chapters with such titles as “Sharing with Bunnies” and “Rose and the Elephant,” Marigold and Rose spend a summer’s day watching their mother garden, Marigold comes up with a title for her planned book (“The Childhood of Mother”), Rose begins speaking and the parents consider buying a house. Glück even places a version of herself in the story — as “Other Grandmother,” the one “not interested in the things babies were interested in.”

Glück, winner of the Nobel in 2020, explained in her prize lecture that she was drawn to poems that make readers or listeners the “recipient of a confidence or an outcry, sometimes as co-conspirator.” In “Marigold and Rose,” Glück has granted herself and her fans the knowledge that the narrator of her poem “Child Crying Out” longs for. Part of the “Ararat” collection, “Child Crying Out” is a meditation on the distance between people, including a mother’s lament over the silence of her son’s soul, the feeling he is “far away” even when she holds him in her arms.

“There’s much more anguish in that poem because the speaker is the mother and the child is unreachable in a certain way,” Glück says.

“I remember reading Dr. Spock at the time (when her son was an infant), about how a mother always knows the meaning of a child’s cry. And I thought, ‘Great, I flunked already.’ I was struggling. I had no idea. I couldn’t figure it out and I felt helpless and despondent and confused. It got easier. But it only got easier when he started to talk.”

Glück has never published a novel or story collection and says that before “Marigold and Rose” she had no desire to write narrative fiction. She remembers attempting a short story in her late teens and finding the result uninspiring — “sterile,” “just terrible.” Decades of letter writing and essays served to “oil” the mechanism for extended prose, she says, but she still didn’t expect to complete a work like her new one.

“I would have said the chances I would write a book in prose were zero,” she explained. “No chance in the world.”

Glück’s editor at Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Jonathan Galassi, says the new book was a “total surprise,” but also cites what he calls “quintessential Glück humor” — the wry touch of having Marigold be a writer before she can even read. Her friend and fellow author Kathryn Davis, to whom Glück sends early drafts of her work, said she wasn’t surprised, if only because Gluck is “astonishingly willing to admit change into her life.”

“The arrival of the twin girls ... was prelude to the possibility of even bigger changes,” Davis told the AP. “The narrative arrived like the twins, like the recounting of a dream, uninterrupted, immutable.”

Glück refers half-jokingly to “Marigold and Rose” as “Portrait of the Artist as a Young Baby.” The tone is engaging and witty, but Glück weaves in larger and more primal themes, giving the book the feeling of a creation myth, an awakening from innocence. The twins’ maternal grandmother dies (“Grandmother went to heaven. This is not like when Father went to work”), and the babies discover that being “happy” can only be understood when they’re not. Marigold herself realizes that the accumulation, and arrangement, of words co-exist with loss and change.

“Everything will disappear. Still, she thought. I know more words now. She made a list in her head of all the words she knew: Mama, Dada, bear, bee, hat,” Glück writes.

“And both these things would continue happening: everything will disappear but I will know many words. More and more and more and more, and then I will write my book.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine

Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16. “I couldn’t be more humbled or excited to be the new editor of Poetry," Matejka, 50, said in a statement. “The 19-year-old version of me, thumbing through the magazine’s pages with wonder, would have never imagined that he would one day be part of such a vital literary institution.” Matejka, whose 2013 collection “The Big Smoke” was a finalist for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mental_Floss

8 Novels in Verse by Authors of Color to Read for National Poetry Month

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Novels in verse are a hybrid of poetry and traditional prose fiction that provide readers with a different spin on their favorite genres and themes. And today, there's a whole new generation of writers utilizing the style and tackling subjects that are important to our current climate, including issues of race, sexuality, and more. So before National Poetry Month comes to a close, here are eight novels in verse by modern authors of color that you should be reading this month (or any month).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Glück
Person
V. Rose
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Lost & Found by Kathryn Schulz review – life-changing moments of love and death

“Just as every grief narrative is a reckoning with loss, every love story is a chronicle of finding,” writes Kathryn Schulz in her eloquent and tender memoir, Lost & Found. “And so, much as my father’s death made me wonder about the relationship between large losses and smaller ones, falling for someone made me think about what finding love has in common with the broader act of finding anything at all.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

59th Venice Biennale review – the women’s biennale

In a seismic year, female artists take centre stage, while a timid institutional response leaves Ukraine to valiantly fend for itself. It’s the most momentous biennale in living memory. I have never seen anything like it. This has nothing to do with the war, of which more later, though the Russian pavilion is closed and the borscht-coloured super-yachts all duly banished. Nor is it to do with the year-long delay caused by a pandemic that has no visible reflection whatsoever in the many thousands of works of art; nor is it even to do with the art itself.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel#Prose#Poetry#Ap
Collider

A Journey Into Imagination: How 'Mirrormask' Uses Fantasy to Explore Adolescent Self-Identity

When you imagine a “coming-of-age” film, you likely think of titles such as Lady Bird or Stand By Me. You probably don’t associate them with trippy dream sequences and fantastical floating stone giants. Typically, this genre focuses on the reality and turmoil of pubescence and the protagonist(s)’ struggle to “find themselves”. Director Dave McKean, however, chooses to thrust this trope into uncultivated territory with his artistic film Mirrormask. Mirrormask is the mix of Twilight-esque quirkiness and the mesmerizing daydream-like state of Labyrinth you didn't know you needed.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Palestinian Art and Identity Takes Centerstage in Venice During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. At the center of the Palazzo Mora in Venice is a live olive grove strewn with keys. Each key represents a Palestinian displaced during the mass evictions in 1948 and symbolize the intention to return home one day. A historic map of Palestine blankets the gallery floor; overhead, speakers play Palestinian oral histories spliced with traditional music. All of this is part of a new exhibition dedicated to Palestinian art. Titled “From Palestine with Art,” the show was organized by the Palestine Museum US, a Connecticut-based nonprofit dedicated to showcasing Palestinian art and history. Nineteen...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

With Tales of Magical Girlhood, New Kenyan Fiction Enchants

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Nairobi neighborhood I grew up in wasn’t a particularly remarkable one. Row houses with small, fenced-in gardens hid behind walls that grew higher and higher as Kenya’s economic crises of the 1990s triggered, in turn, a security crisis that the city is arguably still wrestling with. In these identical two-story rectangles, Nairobi’s dwindling middle class adapted to what happens when an economy implodes without fanfare. Teachers turned their back rooms into bars. Lawyers built extensions over their front gardens that they could rent out as studios to boost family incomes. Accountants moonlit as pastors on the weekends, and brought relatives from the countryside into the city to repair cars in their front yards. And when all the girls reached Standard Seven—11 or 12 years old, with one year left in primary school—they simply disappeared.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TheConversationAU

In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age

In her typically inventive fashion, Jennifer Egan calls The Candy House, the follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit from the Goon Squad (2011), a “sibling novel”. Is this new book smarter, better-looking, more charismatic than its older sister or brother? I don’t think it is a question worth posing: it’s easy to love these two fascinating children just the same. Review: The Candy House – Jennifer Egan (Corsair) According to Egan, The Candy House follows a number of [A Visit from the Goon Squad’s] peripheral characters into their own futures and pasts to create an independent work with a new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
marthastewart.com

Charlotte Brontë's Lost Collection of Poems Resurfaces 100 Years After Vanishing—and Sells for $1.25 Million

Charlotte Brontë is best known for her book Jane Eyre, but before she was a well-known English novelist and poet she was a 13-year-old girl who sewed her poems into a miniature makeshift manuscript with a needle and thread. The book of Brontë's unpublished writings was lost to the public for more than a century, but it has since resurfaced and recently sold to an unknown buyer for $1.25 million.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy