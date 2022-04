As the sun sets on a Hawaiian island, an angler pulls up to a remote beach and unloads a 12-foot surf rod, a rod holder, and some dead squid. Normally, he can cast 60 yards or so with the outfit, but the yellowfin tuna he’s targeting are 300 yards out. No worries. He threads a squid onto a hook, attaches his line to a drone and, before long, he’s celebrating with a 3-foot tuna at his feet. But these types of celebration may not last very long, as the state of Hawaii has just moved legislation forward to ban the use of drones for fishing.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO