Mask up for rock 'n' roll. Brian Fallon, touring with his side band Howling Weather, would like fans to wear masks at his upcoming shows in Europe. “I don’t want to get COVID and cancel any of these shows, so if you can wear a mask I’d be really happy,” said Fallon Sunday, April 24, on his social media. “I'm not saying you have to do anything. I’m saying it would make me feel a lot better if I saw you wearing a mask. Let’s see how we do.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO