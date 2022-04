OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lack of snowfall throughout the winter has continued this spring with a lack of meaningful rainfall across large parts of the plains, including much of Nebraska. This has resulted in critically dry conditions across much of the state, despite recent rainfall events. When combined with strong winds, the dry conditions have allowed for extreme fire weather and numerous large fires across the state. Red Flag Warnings are in effect yet again today for central Nebraska as even slightly gusty winds produce high fire danger.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO