These Yoga Shorts Will Give You That Confidence-Boosting Peachy Look

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Visiting the gym tends to involve two separate tasks. First, you have to muster up the motivation to go get your workout on. Exhausting! Not everyone out there loves to exercise, so the struggle is real when attempting to psych yourself up to break a sweat. But once you've crossed that off the list, the next step is to figure out what to wear !

Workout clothes can be similar to swimsuits in the sense that they show off more of your body than usual. You can wear loose pieces, but relaxed gear isn't always ideal for working out. Naturally, if we're rocking a skintight look that's better suited for exercise, we're only picking up the most flattering styles. We want to feel confident while hitting the gym, and these shorts from OQQ can help with that!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBufN_0fJQnuCC00
OQQ Women's 3 Piece Butt Lifting Yoga Shorts Amazon
Get the OQQ Women's 3 Piece Butt Lifting Yoga Shorts for just $33 at Amazon!

The standout feature of these yoga shorts is the way the back is designed. They're made to lift your butt and make it look particularly perky. That "peachy" aesthetic we've seen all over Instagram can instantly be achieved by throwing a pair of these shorts on, but that's not their only noteworthy attribute. The high-waist cut helps to streamline the tummy area and give you a smoother look — while cinching in the waist. You can wear these shorts with a casual tank, but you can really show them off by teaming them with a longline sports bra!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qJHM_0fJQnuCC00
OQQ Women's 3 Piece Butt Lifting Yoga Shorts Amazon
Get the OQQ Women's 3 Piece Butt Lifting Yoga Shorts for just $33 at Amazon!

Additionally, the price of these shorts is completely unbeatable. They come in a three pack, and each pair will wind up currently costing you slightly over $10 each! That's a fitness fashion steal, and will also provide you with ample options for any sweat session. These shorts have comfort, the ultimate flattering fit and a solid low price — what more could you want in gym attire? If you want to pick up similar pairs to elevate your workout wardrobe, we're also obsessed with this Letsfit pair , this popular pair from Athletic Works and this Bad Piggies pair !

See it: Get the OQQ Women's 3 Piece Butt Lifting Yoga Shorts for just $33 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from OQQ and shop all of the women's activewear available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

