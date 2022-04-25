ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Inotuzumab ozogamicin as single agent in pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia: results from a phase II trial

By Edoardo Pennesi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInotuzumab Ozogamicin is a CD22-directed antibody conjugated to calicheamicin, approved in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL). Patients aged 1"“18 years, with R/R CD22"‰+"‰BCP-ALL were treated at the RP2D of 1.8"‰mg/m2. Using a single-stage design, with an overall response rate (ORR)"‰â‰¤"‰30% defined as not promissing...

www.nature.com

