City accountant, 26, LOSES his age discrimination case after his middle-aged boss sacked him because 'he was a demanding millennial' who 'expected everything handed to him on a plate'

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A young accountant sued his middle-aged boss for age discrimination after they sacked him and told him he is 'too demanding like his generation of millennials'.

Insurance boss Lucy Raymond-Williams suggested her 26-year-old new employee Jay Patel 'expected things to be handed to him on a plate', an employment tribunal heard.

Mr Patel found her suggestions of entitlement 'objectionable' and 'distressing' as he is dyslexic and had to overcome barriers in his life to achieve academic success and become an accountant.

His sacking came just a month after she hired him as 'my blue-eyed boy, my project to show what people with dyslexia can achieve', the hearing was told.

The company had been hunting for a fully qualified accountant, but Mrs Raymond-Williams decided to hire him as dyslexia was a 'matter of huge importance' to her as she has family with the condition and had set up a dyslexia charity.

Based on the managing director's comments about millennials and his dismissal, he sued firm London-based Lucy A Raymond & Sons for both age and disability discrimination.

And while he won the disability case, his age claim was rejected after a judge ruled he was offended because of the obstacles he had overcome in life rather than how old he was.

Now Mr Patel is in line to receive compensation.

Jay Patel (pictured), 26, was sacked by his boss who told him he is 'too demanding like his generation of millennials', he sued and won a disability case against her
Lucy Raymond-Williams (pictured) has been sued by her former employee, who she said 'expected things to be handed to him on a plate'

The tribunal in central London heard Mr Patel earned a first-class honours degree in accounting and management at university and became part-accredited with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Mrs Raymond-Williams, who has 42 years experience in insurance and founded her City-based firm in 2000, hired Mr Patel at the start of November 2020.

A tribunal report said: 'At some point Mr Patel explained that he had dyslexia... This revelation by Mr Patel was a major factor and was decisive in him being offered the job.

'In her evidence to us [Mrs Raymond-Williams] said Mr Patel "landed in the job because of his dyslexia" and that it was "an enormous privilege to help" him.

'She said to Mr Patel during cross examination "you were my blue-eyed boy, my project to show what people with dyslexia can achieve".

Mr Patel obtained a first class degree in accounting from the University of Westminster (pictured)

'Mrs Raymond-Williams, though she has considerable direct experience of dyslexia, appeared to view the condition entirely through the lens of her personal experience.

Almost half of office staff are at odds with 'just get on with it' baby boomers or 'work/life balance' millennials over work practices, report finds

By DAVID JARVIS FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Britain's offices are seeing an increase in generational workplace friction, a report has found.

Almost half of office workers – 40 per cent – say there are in constant disagreement with either millennials or baby boomers over work practices following the pandemic.

Phrases like ‘work/life balance’, ‘just get the job done’, ‘I’ve got a long commute’ and ‘health and wellness’ are leading to conflicts which didn’t previously exist, researchers found.

A quarter of baby boomers – those aged 55 to 74 – are thought to be ‘out of touch’ by younger workers because of their ‘just get on with it at all costs’ approach to work.

Some 55 per cent of millennials – those aged 25 to 39 – are too keen on working from home and often play the ‘family or long commute card’ – according to 37 per cent of all those polled.

It appears that it is falling to Generation X – those aged 40 to 55 – to keep the peace, with them saying they place a high-value on being ‘self-sufficient and resourceful’.

The differences lead to clashes on email, over Zoom and face-to-face according to researchers from recruitment specialists Robert Walters who polled 4,000 UK adults.

But the disputes do not stop there, with a third of workers aged under 30 unhappy with outdated technology and 27 per cent of millennials disliking emails as a form of communication.

A spokesman for the firm Robert Walters said: ‘It is clear there are some significantly different opinions between age groups that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Our 2022 data reveals the stark impact of the pandemic and how the long periods of remote working have fragmented workplace culture and the values which colleagues once upon a time may have shared.

'There was no sense that [her company] at the interview sought to enquire how his dyslexia affected him as an individual and what specific requirements he might have and what they could do to address any needs.'

Just two days into his new job, a national lockdown was announced due to Covid-19 and Mr Patel had to work from home.

He repeatedly asked HR about funding to complete his qualifications but was not given an answer. The tribunal found colleagues made 'exaggerated' claims that he was 'very discourteous and very demanding'.

The tribunal heard he was not set any targets but struggled with work and took longer to do tasks than expected, with other colleagues expressing concerns over his ability and lack of progress.

By December 1, 2020, Mrs Raymond-Williams made the decision to 'dispense of his services', admitting 'I had taken the wrong decision in giving a dyslexic person the job'.

At his dismissal meeting, Mr Patel was offended at the suggestion he was 'too demanding like his generation of millennials'.

The report said: 'Mrs Raymond-Williams made a comment at this meeting about Mr Patel being too demanding, in common with his generation of millennials.

'We find that during this meeting Mr Patel was asking for feedback as to why he was being dismissed, and that one of the things that was offered by Mrs Raymond-Williams was that [the company] found him too demanding.

'[It was] probably in the context of his requests for funding of his ACCA course and sign-off of his professional objectives and that this was a trait of the millennial generation.

'We find that Mr Patel interpreted this comment as suggesting that he had been given everything 'on a plate'.

'We find that he was distressed about this comment, not so much of it relating to his age but more because he felt, as a disabled person, brought up by a single mother who prioritised his education, and who himself had overcome numerous barriers to achieve academic success, that very little in life had been handed to him on a plate.'

Employment Judge Stephen Heath ruled Mr Patel was discriminated on grounds of his disability by being sacked over his dyslexia, criticising the company for making a 'sudden about-turn'.

Judge Heath dismissed his age discrimination claim after ruling Mr Patel was offended because he had to overcome barriers rather than being offended due to his age.

Other allegations of discrimination were also dismissed.

Mr Patel will be awarded compensation for disability discrimination at a later date.

Feel tired after work? Then you must be a member of Gen Zzz! Younger employees find a day's work more exhausting than parents' generation

By DAVID JARVIS FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

  • Data found 46% of Generation Z workers feel 'fatigued' after a day at the office
  • They complained that their workload and the stress left them feeling drained
  • Forty per cent of Millennials said their job left them tired at the end of the day
  • But 19% of workers from so-called Baby Boomer generation said the same thing

Younger employees find a day's work more exhausting than wage-earners of their parents' generation, according to a new survey.

Researchers found 46 per cent of Generation Z workers – staff aged between 18 and 25 – feel 'fatigued' after a day at the office, factory or shop floor.

They complained their workload, combined with the stress and strain of holding down a job and the high expectations of their bosses, left them feeling drained.

Forty per cent of Millennials said their work left them tired out, but just 19 per cent of workers of the so-called Baby Boomer generation said a day's work left them shattered (stock image)

Forty per cent of Millennials –those aged between 26 and 41 – echoed those complaints by reporting that their employment also left them tired out by the end of the working day.

But just 19 per cent of workers old enough to be their parents – the so-called Baby Boomer generation of 58 to 76-year-olds – said a day's work left them shattered, and only 27 per cent of workers in the Generation X age group, from 42 to 57, said likewise.

To compound their troubles, both Generation Z and Millennial workers reported suffering feelings of helplessness and loneliness brought on by the pressures of work.

For Generation Z, 61 per cent said they were so fearful of 'burnout' – mental and physical exhaustion caused by long-term job stress – that it has compromised their aspirations.

Business advisory firm Trachet discovered the extent of workplace fatigue by polling 2,071 UK adults.

Its spokeswoman Claire Trachet said: 'The findings show younger people are under overwhelming stress at work, with almost half reporting fatigue brought on by the pressures and demands of work.

Forty per cent of Millennials said their work left them tired out, but just 19 per cent of workers of the so-called Baby Boomer generation said a day's work left them shattered (stock image)

'Surprisingly, older workers, often old enough to be the parents of young staff, are less likely to report this level of stress and fatigue, probably because they are more conditioned to the demands of working life.'

She added: 'With proper support and guidance this can be corrected, while preserving the mental health of the leaders of the business and their teams.

'A burnt-out workforce is one of the biggest barriers that inhibit businesses from growing effectively.'

The study, conducted by the British Polling Council on behalf of Trachet, also found that 28 per cent of Generation Z workers could not remember the last time they spent 'quality' time with their families because of the demands of work.

Almost three-quarters of workers in that age bracket said that they wanted to find a new job that leaves them less tired, while 65 per cent would consider starting their own business in order to improve their work-life balance.

Comments / 14

Harold Sylvia
2d ago

Mil-len-nia-l... Got to love Millenials... or is he a Z? The ignoence between the two is to close for call. lmao...

Reply(2)
5
nosmo king
2d ago

A dyslexic accountant…….what could possibly go wrong?

Reply(2)
19
Nunya Bizzness
18h ago

No employer in their right mind would hire him now. Hope he figured out a way to make his own way. Maybe he can be a trendsetter ? Like what not to do in a new job ?!?

Reply
2
