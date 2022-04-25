ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump brags the Queen was 'laughing and smiling, and had never had such a good time' seated next to him at state dinner during his visit as US president... but royal experts suggest he's 'living in a fantasy world'

By Rory Tingle, Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Donald Trump has bragged that the Queen 'had never had such a good time' than when he was sitting next to him at a state banquet - but experts today suggested he was 'living in a fantasy world'.

Mr Trump said the 96-year-old monarch was 'laughing and smiling' throughout the event at Buckingham Palace in June 2019, which he attended with his wife, Melania, and his older children.

The ex-US president, who was speaking to Piers Morgan for his show launching on new channel Talk TV at 8pm tonight, said he had a 'great time' at the event.

He continued: 'And I sat next to her and we talked the whole night. And somebody said, we've never seen her smile so much. We had a great time. She was laughing and smiling.

'They said they've never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner. You know, normally they're a little boring. Okay, this wasn't boring.'

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that Mr Trump had misunderstood the Queen's outward behaviour - which has been honed over decades - as representing her genuine feelings towards him.

Body language expert Judi James agreed, describing the monarch as 'a professional body language masker' whose smile was a 'trained social response'.

She said the monarch's expression 'changed dramatically' when she looked away from Trump, with 'her raised shoulders hinting at impatience'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuDV4_0fJQdWzc00
President Trump boasted that the Queen 'never had such a good time' as when she was sitting next to him at a State Banquet in June 2019 (pictured). Body language expert Judi James said of this moment: 'The Queen's smile does look convincing, although the subtler cues are less convincing'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HNWl_0fJQdWzc00
Analysing this exchange, Ms James said: 'As Trump toasts the Queen's eye-engage increases and her rather naughty smile does suggest genuine humour here but she also seems to be biting into her lower lip too, suggesting suppressed tension'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZgFk_0fJQdWzc00
Mr Trump said of the event: 'I sat next to her and we talked the whole night. And somebody said, we've never seen her smile so much. We had a great time. She was laughing and smiling'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ugwB_0fJQdWzc00
Analysing this image, Ms James said: 'When we see the Queen walking ahead of the group her face is no longer visible to Trump and her expression changes dramatically. Her raised shoulders hint at impatience, her lips are tense and her eyes appear to be glaring'

Mr Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: 'It has been clear for a long time that Donald Trump lives at least partly in a fantasy world.

'The Queen always performs her duties as head of state with perfection. When Trump was President, it was important that relations with Britain were as cordial as possible.

'Her task was to make him feel at ease and he obviously did. He enjoyed both visits, which was important for Britain.

'This was largely due to the way the Queen handled things, it would be fascinating to know what she thought of him but we never will.'

Meanwhile, Judi James said a closer assessment of the monarch's body language would have seen Mr Trump take a different view of their relationship.

She told MailOnline: 'During the banquet we can see several signals of aggregability, like the way both heads are tilted towards one another to suggest co-conspirators and the Queen's smile does look convincing, although the subtler cues are less convincing.

'Firstly she is not using eye contact here even though Trump is using an intense eye-gaze as he speaks. Then there is what appears to be muscle tension in her upper lip, which is stretched and tight-looking, hinting at an over-held smile.

'There is crinkling around her outer eye to create a convincing eye-smile but although her cheeks are slightly rounded they aren't raised in the kind of apple-cheek shape that usually defines genuine laughter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0373vh_0fJQdWzc00
Ms James speculated that, like Mr Trump's wife, Melania: 'The Queen might have adopted a ''looking at Trump'' face and a ''looking away'' face with what appears to be quite a dramatic difference between the two expressions'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH9zR_0fJQdWzc00
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also poured cold water on Mr Trump's comments, saying it was the Queen's 'role' to make guests like him feel like they were being welcomed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zchl1_0fJQdWzc00
Mr Trump and the Queen together before the banquet. Donald Jr is shown behind Prince Charles and Prince Michael of Kent can be seen standing in the background
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9zy0_0fJQdWzc00
Mr Fitzwilliams suggested the former president's comments about how much the Queen enjoyed his company was fresh proof he was 'living in a fantasy world' 

Analysing the moment Mr Trump toasts the Queen, Ms James said: 'The Queen's eye-engage increases and her rather naughty smile does suggest genuine humour here but she also seems to be biting into her lower lip too, suggesting suppressed tension.

'When we see the Queen walking ahead of the group her face is no longer visible to Trump and her expression changes dramatically. Her raised shoulders hint at impatience, her lips are tense and her eyes appear to be glaring.

'Like Melania, the Queen might have adopted a ''looking at Trump'' face and a ''looking away'' face with what appears to be quite a dramatic difference between the two expressions.'

Elsewhere in the Talk TV interview, Mr Trump blasted Prince Harry's 'terrible' choice to miss his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service and said the Duke of Sussex is 'whipped like no person I think I've ever seen'.

The ex-US president said it was the 'worst' decision Harry had made, blasted him for being 'so disrespectful' and an 'embarrassment' - and urged the Queen to strip the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle of all their royal titles.

Mr Trump added that the Queen should ban Harry from even visiting her in Britain and tell him: 'Frankly, don't come around.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGsbj_0fJQdWzc00
During the event, the president heaped praise on the Queen in a glowing speech then joined the rest of the room by placing his hand on his heart while listening to God Save The Queen 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lC4o8_0fJQdWzc00
Mr Trump had a Scottish mother and has long spoken of his affection for the Queen (pictured here between him and Melania) 

He also said Harry had been 'led down a path' and that he wondered whether the Duke - who stepped down as a senior royal in early 2020 with his American wife - would 'go back on his hands and knees and say 'please'.'

And the 75-year-old claimed he is 'not a fan' of Meghan and 'wasn't right from the beginning', telling Mr Morgan: 'I've been a very good predictor, as you know - I've predicted almost everything. It'll end, and it'll end bad.'

The Sussexes were noticeably absent from Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey last month amid rows between Harry and the Home Office over personal protection during visits from their home in the US.

After his grandfather died in April 2021, Harry returned for the funeral at St George's Castle in Windsor Castle - and was said to have wanted to travel to the UK for the thanksgiving service on March 29, along with his family.

But sources suggested his legal position could have been 'undermined' if he had travelled from the US.

Harry brought a High Court claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer get the same degree of personal security when visiting the UK, despite offering to cover the costs himself.

Mr Morgan spoke to Mr Trump about Harry missing the memorial, saying: 'I couldn't believe that he would not go to that, he was at the Super Bowl. He was at a Texas rodeo. But he couldn't find time to get on a plane.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nL81_0fJQdWzc00
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it would be 'fascinating' to know what the Queen thought of Mr Trump but 'we never will' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHV3g_0fJQdWzc00
Mr Fitzwilliams added: 'Her task was to make him feel at ease and he obviously did. He enjoyed both visits which was important for Britain' 

