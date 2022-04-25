ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury-related neuropathic pain: a network meta-analysis

By Li Mei
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystematic review with network meta-analysis. We explored the efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury (SCI)-related neuropathic pain. We investigated which treatment is most suitable for such patients by judging the efficacy and safety of these drugs. Methods. We searched the PubMed, Medline, Embase...

