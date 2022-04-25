ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ready to host Tyson Fury’s fight against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk if Gypsy King comes out of retirement

By Chisanga Malata
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are willing to host an undisputed title fight with Tyson Fury if the Gypsy King decides to continue fighting.

The WBC heavyweight champion teased retirement last weekend after his brutal knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a983b_0fJQZ4fv00
Tyson Fury teased retirement after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trSIr_0fJQZ4fv00
But an undisputed bout against the winner of Usyk vs Joshua 2 could entice Fury to keep fighting Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSijl_0fJQZ4fv00
And Manchester United are interested in hosting the undisputed bout at Old Trafford Credit: GETTY

But the prospect of an undisputed showdown with the winner of the high-stakes rematch between unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua could entice him to stick around for one more fight.

And according to The Athletic, United are open to staging a fight between Fury and the winner of Usyk vs Joshua 2.

They also claim Old Trafford was in contention to host Fury's domestic dust-up with Whyte but was snubbed in favour Wembley.

Fury, 33, is a Manchester United fan and was given a grand welcome at Theatre of Dreams after his controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

United, however, will be hard-pressed to secure the fight as the oil-rich Saudis will no doubt try to bring it to the desert.

Fury was eager to fight at Old Trafford earlier in his career but is no longer as keen to do so.

When asked about fighting at the home of the Red Devils last week, he said: "No! This is it, this is the capital city, the pinnacle of it all.

"It used to be one of my big goals to fight at Old Trafford.

“As well as to fight at Madison Square Garden, York Hall & MGM - and that was it but the opportunity came up to fight here."

Fury flattened Whyte with a brutal uppercut in the sixth round of their Wembley war to register his second defence of the WBC strap.

But he stunned the 94,000 in attendance at Wembley by teasing retirement in his post-fight interview.

He said: "You know, I promised my lovely wife that after the Wilder 3 fight, that would be it and I meant it.

"But I got offered to fight at Wembley at home and I believed I deserved and owed it [to the fans].

"Now it's all done. I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it. This might be the final curtain of the Gypsy King."

