ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GM to launch electrified version of Corvette sports car by next year

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - General Motors Co President Mark Reuss said on Monday the automaker would launch an electrified version of its two-door Corvette sports car as soon as next year. The company will launch...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Fox News

Shock: Electrified all-wheel-drive Chevrolet Corvette coming in 2023

The Chevrolet Corvette is going electric … in two steps. GM President Mark Reuss confirmed on Monday that Chevrolet is launching an "electrified" Corvette next year that will be followed by a fully-electric version at a later date. Reuss didn't elaborate, but "electrified" is the latest car business lingo...
CARS
MotorAuthority

GM confirms electric Chevy Corvette

It's been the stuff of Internet forum chatter for years, and even President Joe Biden has dropped a hint or two, but GM President Mark Reuss on Monday finally confirmed that an electric Chevrolet Corvette is coming. Reuss made the confirmation to CNBC’s Phil LeBeau during a segment of “Squawk...
CARS
The US Sun

GM plans to make a Corvette EV – when you’ll see it on the roads

GENERAL Motors have announced hybrid version of their iconic Chevrolet Corvette - with future plans for a fully electric model. President Mark Reuss made the announcement Monday, promising that the first hybrid models will be available as soon as next year. The Chevrolet Corvette has always been aggressively internal-combustion engine...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Sports Car#Vehicles#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#General Motors Co#Ultium#Linkedin#Ferrari Nv
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is Chevrolet's New SUV We Can't Have

Despite massive support from the domestic market, General Motors enjoys greater popularity in the world's biggest automotive market, China. Interestingly, the auto conglomerate even managed to outsell its fiercest rival, Ford, with more than 780,000 vehicles shifted in the first quarter alone. As such, China receives market-specific vehicles not even available in the US, such as the upcoming, second-generation Cadillac XT6.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

GM will offer its first electrified Corvette in 2023, likely an AWD hybrid

Editor's take: Chevrolet is finally building an electrified version of its popular Corvette sports car, and the first model will be available as early as 2023. If we had to guess, the first electric Vette will likely be a hybrid that'll use an electric motor or two to power the front wheels while relying on the traditional gas-powered engine for the rear wheels.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Two Brand New C4 Corvette ZR1s Look Like A $250,000 Bargain

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of America's most loved and collected sports cars. The modern C8 Corvette is approaching near supercar levels of performance and refinement, but older models have retained the raw charm that so many still seek. Possibly the most raw and fun to drive of them all are the ZR1 models. These two C4 examples are basically brand new, and represent a fantastic opportunity for any Corvette fan, or car collector in general. Both the 1990 and 1994 examples are listed on the California-based Fusion Motor Company's website, and both have a price tag of $124,950. With less than 35 miles on the odometer, they are in perfect condition.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Next Generation Ford Ranger Will Get Electric Variant, Says VW Exec

The all-new Ford Ranger will arrive at Australian and European dealers this year and will launch stateside in 2023, as confirmed by CEO Jim Farley. Down the line, as previously detailed by Ford Authority, the mid-size pickup is slated to incorporate a plug-in hybrid powertrain into its lineup. However, a fully electric Ford Ranger is also in the cards, as reported by Drive. The future model would also result in a fully electric Volkswagen Amarok too, as the German automaker is getting its own Ranger variant as part of a 2020 agreement between both automakers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Here's Your First Look At The New Hybrid Corvette

Are you sitting down? Because we have some news. The Corvette will go electric. Ok, so this may not be groundbreaking, as President Biden teased that he'd be the first person to drive the electric Vette almost two years ago. But now it's 100 percent official. In a LinkedIn post,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy