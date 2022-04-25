ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough for efficient and high-speed spintronic devices

Source: Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. Scientists have made a major breakthrough on how the spin evolves in the nanoworld on extremely short time scales. FULL STORY. Sharing real-time information requires complex networks of systems. A promising approach for speeding up data storage devices consists of...

ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Two teams use neutral atoms to create quantum circuits

Two teams of researchers working independently have shown the viability of using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits—both have published outlines of their work in the journal Nature. One of the groups, with members from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane, successfully ran an algorithm on a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The second group, with members from Harvard, MIT, QuEra Computing Inc., the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, showed that it was possible to build a quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. Hannah Williams, with Durham University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits and the work done by the two teams in these recent efforts.
MATHEMATICS
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
Universe Today

Large Hadron Collider Restarts, Shooting Protons at Record Energy Levels

Europe’s Large Hadron Collider has started up its proton beams again at unprecedented energy levels after going through a three-year shutdown for maintenance and upgrades. It only took a couple of days of tweaking for the pilot streams of protons to reach a record energy level of 6.8 tera electronvolts, or TeV. That exceeds the previous record of 6.5 TeV, which was set by the LHC in 2015 at the start of the particle collider’s second run.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Plasma-Powered Rocket Designed for Deep Space Exploration

Plasma-based rocket designed for deep space exploration lasts longer and generates high power. The increased interest in deep-space travel has necessitated the development of powerful, long-lasting rocket systems to propel spacecraft into the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have created a small modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system known as a Hall thruster that both enhances the lifespan of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Large Hadron Collider Reveals Secret of Antimatter Creation in Cosmic Collisions

Recently at the Quark Matter conference and before that at the Rencontres de Moriond conference, the Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) collaboration presented an analysis of particle collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) that may help determine whether or not any antimatter seen by experiments in space originates from the dark matter that holds galaxies such as the Milky Way together.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

NASA Beamed a Doctor to The ISS in a World-First 'Holoportation' Achievement

There's never been a house call quite like this. In a first for telepresence communication, a NASA flight surgeon was 'holoported' to the International Space Station (ISS), appearing and conversing as a virtual presence in real time, hundreds of miles above the surface of Earth. If it sounds like Star Trek, you're not too far off. (After all, Star Trek: Voyager did feature an artificial physician who was a holographic projection.) But this isn't science fiction. When NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid was beamed up to the ISS in October of last year, the illusion was made possible thanks to Microsoft's 'holoportation' technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Violent stellar explosion produces highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed from a nova

A small, dense star chowing down on its enormous dying neighbor caused a massive explosion that generated some of the highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed for a nova. The nova system, called RS Ophiuchi, produced the extremely high-energy gamma-rays during its latest thermonuclear explosion, observed by astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Physics in Munich in August 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

LOFAR survey aids in study of clustering property of radio galaxies

A research team led by Dr. Zhao Gongbo from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), in collaboration with scientists from the U.K. and Germany, investigated the large-scale structure distribution of radio galaxies observed by Low Frequency Array telescope (LOFAR), and determined the galaxy bias, which could help to better understand the clustering property of these galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Previously Unexplained Light and Heat Emissions May Be Caused by Whirling Masses of Plasma Near Black Holes

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have uncovered a process in the swirling masses of plasma surrounding black holes and neutron stars that can cause previously unexplained emissions of light and heat. The process, known as magnetic reconnection, also jettisons massive plumes...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

How does nuclear fusion work?

It could provide us with a clean, efficient and unlimited source of energy. Nuclear fusion is the process by which stars, including the Sun, generate their energy. In a fusion reaction, atomic nuclei ‘fuse’ together to form heavier nuclei. For this to happen, the nuclei need to have enough energy to overcome the repulsive force they experience because they are both positively charged. They also need a good chance of colliding with each other in the first place.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers create exotic magnetic structures with laser light

Research at Lund University in Sweden has found a new way to create nano-sized magnetic particles using ultrafast laser light pulses. The discovery could pave the way for new and more energy-efficient technical components and become useful in the quantum computers of the future. Magnetic skyrmions are sometimes described as...
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Atomic Layer Etching Could Lead to Ever-More Powerful Microchips and Supercomputers

Over the course of almost 60 years, the information age has given the world the internet, smart phones, and lightning-fast computers. This has been made possible by about doubling the number of transistors that can be packed onto a computer chip every two years, resulting in billions of atomic-scale transistors that can fit on a fingernail-sized device. Even individual atoms may be observed and counted within such “atomic scale” lengths.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Migrating photon avalanche in different emitters at the nanoscale enables 46th-order optical nonlinearity

A photon avalanche (PA) effect that occurs in lanthanide-doped solids gives rise to a giant nonlinear response in the luminescence intensity to the excitation light intensity. As a result, much weaker lasers are needed to evoke such PAs than for other nonlinear optical processes. Photon avalanches are mostly restricted to bulk materials and conventionally rely on sophisticated excitation schemes, specific for each individual system. Here we show a universal strategy, based on a migrating photon avalanche (MPA) mechanism, to generate huge optical nonlinearities from various lanthanide emitters located in multilayer core/shell nanostructrues. The core of the MPA nanoparticle, composed of Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions, activates avalanche looping cycles, where PAs are synchronously achieved for both Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions under 852"‰nm laser excitation. These nanocrystals exhibit a 26th-order nonlinearity and a clear pumping threshold of 60"‰kW"‰cmâˆ’2. In addition, we demonstrate that the avalanching Yb3+ ions can migrate their optical nonlinear response to other emitters (for example, Ho3+ and Tm3+) located in the outer shell layer, resulting in an even higher-order nonlinearity (up to the 46th for Tm3+) due to further cascading multiplicative effects. Our strategy therefore provides a facile route to achieve giant optical nonlinearity in different emitters. Finally, we also demonstrate applicability of MPA emitters to bioimaging, achieving a lateral resolution of ~62"‰nm using one low-power 852"‰nm continuous-wave laser beam.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

High-power hybrid laser emitter penetrates deeper into skin to enhance disease diagnosis

An advancement in ultrasound imaging is photoacoustic imaging (PAI), in which the skin or tissue absorbs pulses of laser light. The thermoelastic expansion of the skin or tissue emits sound, which is processed by the machinery to develop high-resolution images. Recent developments have theorized the existence of vibrational PAI, which could penetrate further into the skin.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New research harnesses the power of movement

Harvesting energy from the day-to-day movements of the human body and turning it into useful electrical energy, is the focus of a new piece of research. Academics have developed a unique design for sensors capable of using human movements -- such as bending, twisting and stretching -- to power wearable technology devices including smart watches and fitness trackers.
TECHNOLOGY

