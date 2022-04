Mistakes happen, but how you face those mistakes will make a big difference in your life. The Longview Police Department and Municipal Court is offering their warrant amnesty program but it's almost over, and before it's shut down this is your final reminder to take care of any issues that might be sitting over your head. This program allows anyone with an active outstanding warrant the opportunity to save money and get a fresh start.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO