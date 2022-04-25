MN National Guard Supporting Flood Operations
CROOKSTON -- The Minnesota National Guard is helping residents dealing with flooding in northwestern Minnesota. On Saturday a severe spring storm system with heavy rain...krocnews.com
CROOKSTON -- The Minnesota National Guard is helping residents dealing with flooding in northwestern Minnesota. On Saturday a severe spring storm system with heavy rain...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0