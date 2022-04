We demonstrate a carbon capture system based on pH swing cycles driven through proton-coupled electron transfer of sodium (3,3"²-(phenazine-2,3-diylbis(oxy))bis(propane-1-sulfonate)) (DSPZ) molecules. Electrochemical reduction of DSPZ causes an increase of hydroxide concentration, which absorbs CO2; subsequent electrochemical oxidation of the reduced DSPZ consumes the hydroxide, causing CO2 outgassing. The measured electrical work of separating CO2 from a binary mixture with N2, at CO2 inlet partial pressures ranging from 0.1 to 0.5"‰bar, and releasing to a pure CO2 exit stream at 1.0"‰bar, was measured for electrical current densities of 20"“150"‰mA"‰cm−2. The work for separating CO2 from a 0.1"‰bar inlet and concentrating into a 1"‰bar exit is 61.3"‰kJ molCO2−1 at a current density of 20"‰mA"‰cm−2. Depending on the initial composition of the electrolyte, the molar cycle work for capture from 0.4 mbar extrapolates to 121"“237"‰kJ molCO2−1 at 20"‰mA"‰cm−2. We also introduce an electrochemical rebalancing method that extends cell lifetime by recovering the initial electrolyte composition after it is perturbed by side reactions. We discuss the implications of these results for future low-energy electrochemical carbon capture devices.

CHEMISTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO