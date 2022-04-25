ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How PSG could line up under Antonio Conte with Italian raiding Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku and Man Utd for Marcus Rashford

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN could have a whole new set-up next season if Antonio Conte takes over.

Shock reports emerged yesterday that Mauricio Pochettino will "imminently" be removed as PSG boss and that Tottenham’s Antonio Conte wants the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtnBo_0fJQBX5T00
Antonio Conte has been linked with a shock move to PSG Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSG9h_0fJQBX5T00
This is how PSG may line-up under Antonio Conte Credit: The Sun

They came just a day after Poch’s side reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from Lille with a 1-1 draw with Lens.

According to Le Parisien, Pochettino will "imminently" be removed - just days after being snubbed for the Manchester United job, losing out to Erik ten Hag.

A meeting between PSG's directors and Pochettino found neither party are eager to continue their relationship.

It is claimed Conte has sensationally offered to ditch Tottenham less than a year after joining to take over in the French capital.

And that might not be the only big change at the club over the summer.

We reported previously how PSG wanted to sign Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford in the summer as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward, 23, has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid as he approaches the end of his contract at Parc des Princes.

Rashford is also facing an uncertain future with the 24-year-old claimed to be considering a move following a lack of game time.

A number of clubs would be willing to prise the England international away from Old Trafford should he become available and PSG are keen should Mbappe depart on a free transfer.

PSG have also held talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been somewhat of a flop since his £97.5m move to the Blues last summer.

And he could have a chance to start a fresh challenge in France with his agent in talks with PSG sporting director Leonardo about a move, according to But!.

And the prospect of reuniting with Conte, who won the Serie A title with Inter under him last season, could prove to be tempting.

That could lead to an exciting new attack next term - although Conte would have a struggle to fit both of the above into the team with Lionel Messi and Neymar still there.

And the Italian would likely have to switch from his preferred 3-5-2 formation in order to make use of all that attacking talent.

PSG have never been shy to splash the cash either in the past - and after working with Harry Kane over recent months, who would bet against them launching a move for the England star if he pushes for a Spurs exit again.

But there has also been another Premier League star that has been linked with PSG.

France midfielder Paul Pogba seems certain to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in June - and the champs want to bring him to LIgue 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6xUl_0fJQBX5T00
PSG fans would surely be delighted with this line-up next term Credit: Sun

