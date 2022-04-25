Fulton Street Farmers Market turns 100 this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—The Fulton Street Farmers Market will open for its 100th season on Saturday, May 7. The market is the oldest farmers market in West Michigan. The centennial birthday year will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other local dignitaries at 1145 East Fulton St.

The main market season will run from May 7 through Oct. 29. The market will be open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature its usual variety of locally grown produce, baked goods and other treats, as well as artisan vendors.

This years’ opening day will celebrate the legacy of the market, its farm vendors and the community. Throughout the main season, the market will also feature an array of community events.

“The board of directors of Fulton Street Market have been planning great things for this main season,” said Board Chair Michele Giordano.

Staff and volunteers run the market, which is a non-profit organization. The land that the market sits on is a Grand Rapids city park. Through partnership with the City, including the Parks and Recreation Department, the market has remained a community staple.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our department’s mission,” said Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible milestone and look forward to continuing this unique and valuable partnership.”

For more information, please visit the market’s website HERE, email info@fultonstreetmarket.org, or call 616-454-4118.

###

Established in 1922, the Fulton Street Farmers Market has been connecting farmers, food creators and artists to West Michigan community members for 100 years! We are fueled by our customers’ passion & commitment to their health and local economy, as well as our dedicated vendors who grow & produce the delicious foods that nourish us.

With 118 outdoor booths and additional space for indoor booths, the market hosts an amazing assortment of fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, hand-crafted food items and unique artisan products year-round!

As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, we would not be the beautiful market we are today without the continual support & generosity from our avid supporters and vendors. Your passion for the local community and good food truly inspires us.