If you can read this, you either don't have Mediacom, or you are using your cellular data. Many people in the Quad Cities and throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the Midwest are waking up without internet Friday morning as Mediacom is dealing with a major outage throughout its network. Outage maps are showing that the internet is down for Mediacom customers in towns and cities from Chicago to Davenport and Des Moines to Minneapolis.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO