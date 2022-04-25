ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter operating on smaller scale last year due to the pandemic,...

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 3

Related
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mouse Tank Top Arrives for Spring at Disneyland Resort

Oh boy! All the spring apparel is arriving for the season at Disneyland Resort. The newest piece we spotted is this Mickey Mouse tank top. This tank is light gray with Mickey Mouse on the front. He looks worried and has a chat bubble above him that says “Oh, gosh!”...
APPAREL
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poteet, TX
Local
Texas Society
WDW News Today

Minions Refillable Popcorn Bucket Now $25 at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Minions refillable popcorn bucket recently released at Universal Orlando Resort has dropped slightly in price. Signs now indicate the bucket is $25, instead of $25.99. The first fill of the bucket is free. The bucket can...
ORLANDO, FL
Cleverly Catheryn

Summertime at Knott's Berry Farm

Summertime at Knott’s Berry Farm brings back exciting entertainment with the return of it’s immersive, western escapades in Ghost Town Alive!. This summer, Knott’s is offering families of all ages unlimited adventure, both day and night, with Ghost Town Alive!, Knott’s Summer Nights and Knott’s Soak City.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

First-Ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion Event Announced

It’s time to relive the “good-ol’ days” and celebrate a party for the decades at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion! Debuting on select nights this June at Disney California Adventure park, you can join in a reunion party filled with dancing, fun and plenty of nostalgia from graduation classes of the last six decades.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Festival
San Antonio Current

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Smashing Pumpkins, Snow Tha Product, The Wailers, more

On Monday, May 2, San Antonio's 3,200-seat Tech Port Arena will make its debut with a performance by '90s rockers Smashing Pumpkins. But that's not all Alamo City music fans have to celebrate over the coming week. The Wailers, true reggae royalty, will drop in for a gig, and a bevy of touring acts from the '80s through the 2000s rock underground are scheduled play shows.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WDW News Today

Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Merchandise Lights Up the Emporium, 50th Anniversary Vault Balloon Floats In, & More: Magic Kingdom Photo Report 4/22/2022

“‘Ohana mean family” and that includes pets! A new pet tee is available at the Emporium. We stumbled upon Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary merchandise. Tonight the nighttime spectacular returns, and Walt Disney World is joining the celebration. The Loungefly Ear Headband is glow in...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Halfway to Halloween Treats Revealed for Disneyland Resort

As announced earlier this morning, Disney Parks is celebrating the halfway mark to Halloween. Disneyland Resort has now announced two Halloween-themed treats that will be available for a limited-time this week. Downtown Disney District. Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs (available April 28 through May 1) Cheddar Pickle Dog: The pickle dog...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Elite Daily

Disney Is Celebrating Spooky Season Early With A Halfway To Halloween Menu

These Insta-worthy treats will be available starting April 28. Did you know Halloween is right around the corner? That’s right, the most spooktacular time of the year is closer than you think, and Disney’s Halfway to Halloween food and drink 2022 menu is something you don’t want to miss at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and even Disney Cruise Line.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

Show off Your Mickey Style With Socks and Scrunchies From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Represent Mickey Mouse from head to toe with these new crew socks and scrunchies available at Disneyland Resort. We found the socks in the Emporium and the scrunchies in Disney Clothiers Ltd. Mickey Crew Socks – $16.99...
APPAREL
Food Beast

Disney World Serves Up Chocolate Boot Dessert to Celebrate Earth Day

Walt Disney World celebrated Earth Day by giving your sweet tooth the literal boot. Spotted by @disneyfoodblog, the Plant In Boot is a plant-based treat featuring a chocolate spice cake with coconut ganache and an edible sprout in the chocolate boot. You can trek on over to The Mara in...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mine Cart Brownie, Main Street Electrical Parade Macaron, and Cheshire Cat Linzer Cookie from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland

The Main Street Electrical Parade is once again rolling through Disneyland, and it’s brought some new and returning treats for the celebration. At Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, you can find three themed snacks: the Mine Cart Brownie, the Main Street Electrical Parade Macaron, and the Cheshire Cat Linzer Cookie.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy