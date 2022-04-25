ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

By Haichu Chen
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Experimental investigation of heat transfer for diesel spray impingement on a high temperature wall

In this paper, the heat transfer characteristics of spray-wall impingement on a high temperature wall were studied by using a transient thermocouple and a one-dimensional finite-difference conduction model to obtain variations of wall temperature and heat flux. Results showed that increasing the injection pressure and decreasing the ambient temperature both caused an increase in surface heat flux and heat transfer coefficient. However, with the increase of the initial surface temperature from 200 to 600Â Â°C, the surface heat flux and heat transfer coefficient first increased and then decreased, and reached the maximum at about 520Â Â°C and 390Â Â°C respectively, which was due to the change of heat transfer regime on the wall. The contribution of experimental factors descended in the order of initial surface temperature, injection pressure and ambient temperature. The dimensionless surface heat fluxes in terms of Biot and Fourier numbers were highly similar and a dimensionless correlation was developed to quantify this heat transfer behavior, which showed that the ratio of the thermal resistance of the high temperature wall to the thermal resistance of convection heat transfer on the wall surface changed almost linearly during the process of spray-wall impingement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Influence of roundness errors of bearing components on rotational accuracy of cylindrical roller bearings

Understanding the influence of bearing component roundness errors and roller number on the rotational accuracy of rolling bearings is crucial in the design of high precision bearings. The rotational accuracy of an assembled bearing is dependent upon roller number and roundness errors of the bearing components. We propose a model for calculating the rotational accuracy of a cylindrical roller bearing; we experimentally verified the effectiveness of the model in predicting the radial run-out of the inner ring proposed in the previous paper in this series. We sought to define the key contributing factors to the rotational accuracy by studying both the influence of the coupling effect of the roller number and the influence of the roundness errors in the inner raceway, outer raceway, and rollers on the motion error. The model and results will help engineers choose reasonable manufacturing tolerances for bearing components to achieve the required rotational accuracy.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

3D-printed model and osteotomy template technique compared with conventional closing-wedge osteotomy in cubitus varus deformity

Cubitus varus deformity is the most common late complication of malunited supracondylar fracture that requires corrective osteotomy and fixation. From 2009 to 2017, 40 consecutive patients with cubitus varus deformity were included. Twenty patients underwent the conventional closing-wedge osteotomy (conventional group), while the other twenty patients underwent the 3D-printed model and osteotomy template osteotomy (3D-printed template group). The functional outcome was evaluated using the Mayo Elbow Performance Index (MEPI) Score and Flynn criteria. There were no statistically significant differences were observed regarding the humerus-elbow-wrist angle and tilting angle between the two groups, both preoperatively and postoperatively at 24Â months. No statistically significant differences were observed regarding the elbow ROM (127.0"‰Â±"‰4.7Â° VS 128.9"‰Â±"‰3.8Â°) and MEPI score (93.5"‰Â±"‰3.3 VS 94.3"‰Â±"‰4.1) between the groups. All patients were satisfied both cosmetically and functionally as per the Flynn criteria and MEPI score. The conventional osteotomy and 3D-printed model and osteotomy template techniques both met the treatment requirements of cubitus varus deformity. The 3D-printed template technique showed better osteotomy accuracy, but no significant advantage regarding the functional and cosmetic results than conventional osteotomy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Excitations in a superconducting Coulombic energy gap

Cooper pairing and Coulomb repulsion are antagonists, producing distinct energy gaps in superconductors and Mott insulators. When a superconductor exchanges unpaired electrons with a quantum dot, its gap is populated by a pair of electron"“hole symmetric Yu-Shiba-Rusinov excitations between doublet and singlet many-body states. The fate of these excitations in the presence of a strong Coulomb repulsion in the superconductor is unknown, but of importance in applications such as topological superconducting qubits and multi-channel impurity models. Here we couple a quantum dot to a superconducting island with a tunable Coulomb repulsion. We show that a strong Coulomb repulsion changes the singlet many-body state into a two-body state. It also breaks the electron"“hole energy symmetry of the excitations, which thereby lose their Yu-Shiba-Rusinov character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Evolution of metamemory based on self-reference to own memory in artificial neural network with neuromodulation

The ability of humans to self-monitor and control their memory processes is called metamemory and has been widely studied as a component of metacognition in cognitive psychology. Metamemory in non-human animals has also been investigated in recent years, although it had been regarded as a truly unique characteristic of human memory. We attempt to evolve artificial neural networks with neuromodulation, which have a metamemory function. Our constructive approach is expected to contribute, by introducing a novel dimension of evolutionary plausibility, to the discussion of animal experiments to detect metamemory. In this study, we demonstrate the evolution of neural networks that have a metamemory function based on the self-reference of memory, including the analysis of the evolved mechanism of metamemory. In addition, we discuss the similarity between the structure of the evolved neural network and the metamemory model defined by Nelson and Narens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Concatenated convolutional neural network model for cuffless blood pressure estimation using fuzzy recurrence properties of photoplethysmogram signals

Due to the importance of continuous monitoring of blood pressure (BP) in controlling hypertension, the topic of cuffless BP estimation has been widely studied in recent years. A most important approach is to explore the nonlinear mapping between the recorded peripheral signals and the BP values which is usually conducted by deep neural networks. Because of the sequence-based pseudo periodic nature of peripheral signals such as photoplethysmogram (PPG), a proper estimation model needed to be equipped with the 1-dimensional (1-D) and recurrent layers. This, in turn, limits the usage of 2-dimensional (2-D) layers adopted in convolutional neural networks (CNN) for embedding spatial information in the model. In this study, considering the advantage of chaotic approaches, the recurrence characterization of peripheral signals was taken into account by a visual 2-D representation of PPG in phase space through fuzzy recurrence plot (FRP). FRP not only provides a beneficial framework for capturing the spatial properties of input signals but also creates a reliable approach for embedding the pseudo periodic properties to the neural models without using recurrent layers. Moreover, this study proposes a novel deep neural network architecture that combines the morphological features extracted simultaneously from two upgraded 1-D and 2-D CNNs capturing the temporal and spatial dependencies of PPGs in systolic and diastolic BP estimation. The model has been fed with the 1-D PPG sequences and the corresponding 2-D FRPs from two separate routes. The performance of the proposed framework was examined on the well-known public dataset, namely, multi-parameter intelligent in Intensive Care II. Our scheme is analyzed and compared with the literature in terms of the requirements of the standards set by the British Hypertension Society (BHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). The proposed model met the AAMI requirements, and it achieved a grade of A as stated by the BHS standard. In addition, its mean absolute errors and standard deviation for both systolic and diastolic blood pressure estimations were considerably low, 3.05"‰Â±"‰5.26Â mmHg and 1.58"‰Â±"‰2.6Â mmHg, in turn.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-overhead distribution strategy for simulation and optimization of large-area metasurfaces

Fast and accurate electromagnetic simulation of large-area metasurfaces remains a major obstacle in automating their design. In this paper, we propose a metasurface simulation distribution strategy which achieves a linear reduction in the simulation time with the number of compute nodes. Combining this distribution strategy with a GPU-based implementation of the Transition-matrix method, we perform accurate simulations and adjoint sensitivity analysis of large-area metasurfaces. We demonstrate ability to perform a distributed simulation of large-area metasurfaces (over 600Î»"‰Ã—"‰600Î»), while accurately accounting for scatterer-scatterer interactions significantly beyond the locally periodic approximation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Modeling and characterization of stochastic resistive switching in single AgS nanowires

Chalcogenide resistive switches (RS), such as Ag2S, change resistance due to the growth of metallic filaments between electrodes along the electric field gradient. Therefore, they are candidates for neuromorphic and volatile memory applications. This work analyzed the RS of individual Ag2S nanowires (NWs) and extended the basic RS model to reproduce experimental observations. The work models resistivity of the device as a percolation of the conductive filaments. It also addressed continuous fluctuations of the resistivity with a stochastic change in volume fractions of the filaments in the device. As a result, these fluctuations cause unpredictable patterns in current-voltage characteristics and include a spontaneous change in resistance of the device during the linear sweep that conventional memristor models with constant resistivity cannot represent. The parameters of the presented stochastic model of a single Ag2S NW wereÂ fitted to the experimental dataÂ and reproduced key features of RS in the physical devices. Moreover, the model suggested a non-core shell structure of the Ag2S NWs. The outcome of this work is aimed to aid in simulating large self-assembled memristive networks and help to extend existing RS models.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Multi-angle quantum approximate optimization algorithm

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) generates an approximate solution to combinatorial optimization problems using a variational ansatz circuit defined by parameterized layers of quantum evolution. In theory, the approximation improves with increasing ansatz depth but gate noise and circuit complexity undermine performance in practice. Here, we investigate a multi-angle ansatz for QAOA that reduces circuit depth and improves the approximation ratio by increasing the number of classical parameters. Even though the number of parameters increases, our results indicate that good parameters can be found in polynomial time for a test dataset we consider. This new ansatz gives a 33% increase in the approximation ratio for an infinite family of MaxCut instances over QAOA. The optimal performance is lower bounded by the conventional ansatz, and we present empirical results for graphs on eight vertices that one layer of the multi-angle anstaz is comparable to three layers of the traditional ansatz on MaxCut problems. Similarly, multi-angle QAOA yields a higher approximation ratio than QAOA at the same depth on a collection of MaxCut instances on fifty and one-hundred vertex graphs. Many of the optimized parameters are found to be zero, so their associated gates can be removed from the circuit, further decreasing the circuit depth. These results indicate that multi-angle QAOA requires shallower circuits to solve problems than QAOA, making it more viable for near-term intermediate-scale quantum devices.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Droplet motion on sonically excited hydrophobic meshes

The sonic excitation of the liquid droplet on a hydrophobic mesh surface gives rise to a different oscillation behavior than that of the flat hydrophobic surface having the same contact angle. To assess the droplet oscillatory behavior over the hydrophobic mesh, the droplet motion is examined under the external sonic excitations for various mesh screen aperture ratios. An experiment is carried out and the droplet motion is recorded by a high-speed facility. The findings revealed that increasing sonic excitation frequencies enhance the droplet maximum displacement in vertical and horizontal planes; however, the vertical displacements remain larger than those of the horizontal displacements. The resonance frequency measured agrees well with the predictions and the excitation frequency at 105Â Hz results in a droplet oscillation mode (n) of 4. The maximum displacement of the droplet surface remains larger for the flat hydrophobic surface than that of the mesh surface with the same contact angle. In addition, the damping factor is considerably influenced by the sonic excitation frequencies; hence, increasing sonic frequency enhances the damping factor, which becomes more apparent for the large mesh screen aperture ratios. The small-amplitude surface tension waves create ripples on the droplet surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

Extremely rapid up-and-down motions of island arc crust during arc-continent collision

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 100 (2022) Cite this article. Mountain building and the rock cycle often involve large vertical crustal motions, but their rates and timescales in unmetamorphosed rocks remain poorly understood. We utilize high-resolution magneto-biostratigraphy and backstripping analysis of marine deposits in an active arc-continent suture zone of eastern Taiwan to document short cycles of vertical crustal oscillations. A basal unconformity formed on Miocene volcanic arc crust in an uplifting forebulge starting ~6"‰Ma, followed by rapid foredeep subsidence at 2.3"“3.2"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1 (~3.4"“0.5"‰Ma) in response to oceanward-migrating flexural wave. Since ~0.8"“0.5"‰Ma, arc crust has undergone extremely rapid (~9.0"“14.4"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1) uplift to form theÂ modern Coastal Range during transpressional strain. The northern sector may have recently entered another phase of subsidence related to a subduction polarity reversal. These transient vertical crustal motions are under-detected by thermochronologic methods, but are likely characteristic of continental growth by arc accretion over geologic timescales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High accuracy tracking of ultrasonic motor based on PID operation of sliding surface plus inverse system compensation

Ultrasonic motor as a actuator of control system is widely used in the equipment driven for the precision manufacturing. In this brief, for the selection of the ultrasonic motor, an approximate time-domain mathematical model was established according to the physical mechanism of the ultrasonic motor. The parameters of the model were identified by using the least square method. Responses of the obtained model to the pulse width signal and the triangular wave signal are approximate consistent with those of the actual system respectively, which show the accuracy of the model. Then, the approach of PID operation of the sliding surface plus the inverse system compensation is proposed, the stability of the controlled system and the selection of the proposed approach parameters were discussed. The conventional PI control method with large gain and the proposed control approach were used to track the same signal. Then, the robustness of the proposed control method was tested, a 0.3Â kg load was added to the system while keeping the two controller parameters and tracking signals unchanged, and the tracking effects of the two control methods were obtained. The results show that the proposed control approach has a superior performance compared to the conventional PI control approach.
ENGINEERING

