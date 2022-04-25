ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five nanometer size highly positive silver nanoparticles are bactericidal targeting cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression

By Lok R. Pokhrel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo tackle growing antibiotic resistance (AR) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), novel antimicrobials are warranted that are effective against HAIs and safer for human use. We hypothesize that small 5Â nm size positively charged nanoparticles could specifically target bacterial cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression, serving as the next generation antibacterial agent....

