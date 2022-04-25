Bond yields tumble, with 10-year rate below 2.8%, as investors back away from stocks and commodities

Demand for Treasurys sent yields tumbling Monday morning as worries over China’s economy added to fears of a faster-than-predicted increase in U.S. interest rates and sent investors out of perceived riskier assets.

What are yields doing?

The 2-year Treasury yield

fell to 2.592%, down from 2.713% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday, which was the highest since Dec. 14, 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The rate rose 27.1 basis points last week, the largest weekly gain since the period that ended March 25.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

dropped to 2.8% from 2.905% late Friday. It rose 9.7 basis points last week.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond

fell to 2.881% from 2.943% late Friday. It rose 2.6 basis points last week, marking its third-straight weekly gain.

What’s driving the market?

Yields were falling on Monday as investors sought the perceived safety of government debt over fears of a lockdown in China’s capital city of Beijing, where millions are now being tested and some business districts have been placed under lockdown.

All three major U.S. stock indexes

opened lower, and commodities

fell, as worries over growth in China were added to fears faster Fed tightening might trigger a U.S. recession. Meanwhile, the ICE U.S. Dollar index hit a 2-year high.

On Friday, 2- and 30-year bond yields rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA saw its worst daily percentage drop since Oct. 28, 2020, as expectations for a faster pace of interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve spooked investors.

Economic data will swing into focus for investors this week, with the March core personal-consumption expenditures price index, the central bank’s favored inflation indicator, due Friday. The data calendar is empty for Monday.

What are analysts saying?

“Financial markets quickly entered into risk-off mode after reports of new measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing stifled global growth concerns,” said analysts at UniCredit in a Monday note.