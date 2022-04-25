ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bond yields tumble, with 10-year rate below 2.8%, as investors back away from stocks and commodities

By Vivien Lou Chen
 2 days ago

Demand for Treasurys sent yields tumbling Monday morning as worries over China’s economy added to fears of a faster-than-predicted increase in U.S. interest rates and sent investors out of perceived riskier assets.

What are yields doing?

  • The 2-year Treasury yield
  • TMUBMUSD02Y,
  • 2.621%
  • fell to 2.592%, down from 2.713% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday, which was the highest since Dec. 14, 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The rate rose 27.1 basis points last week, the largest weekly gain since the period that ended March 25.
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note
  • TMUBMUSD10Y,
  • 2.815%
  • dropped to 2.8% from 2.905% late Friday. It rose 9.7 basis points last week.
  • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond
  • fell to 2.881% from 2.943% late Friday. It rose 2.6 basis points last week, marking its third-straight weekly gain.

What’s driving the market?

Yields were falling on Monday as investors sought the perceived safety of government debt over fears of a lockdown in China’s capital city of Beijing, where millions are now being tested and some business districts have been placed under lockdown.

All three major U.S. stock indexes

DJIA,

-0.03%

SPX,

-0.35%

COMP,

+0.10%

opened lower, and commodities

CL00,

-3.09%

fell, as worries over growth in China were added to fears faster Fed tightening might trigger a U.S. recession. Meanwhile, the ICE U.S. Dollar index hit a 2-year high.

: High inflation is sapping the U.S. economy, S&P finds, and customers are balking at higher prices

On Friday, 2- and 30-year bond yields rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA saw its worst daily percentage drop since Oct. 28, 2020, as expectations for a faster pace of interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve spooked investors.

Read: Fed chief Powell backs moving more quickly on interest-rate hikes

Economic data will swing into focus for investors this week, with the March core personal-consumption expenditures price index, the central bank’s favored inflation indicator, due Friday. The data calendar is empty for Monday.

What are analysts saying?

“Financial markets quickly entered into risk-off mode after reports of new measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing stifled global growth concerns,” said analysts at UniCredit in a Monday note.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks open lower, extending selloff as China fears spark another round of jitters

U.S. stocks opened lower Monday, extending a selloff that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday log its worst daily percentage drop since October 2020 as investors prepared for aggressive Federal Reserve rate increases and other measures aimed at quickly tightening monetary policy in response to soaring inflation. China over the weekend moved to expand COVID-19 lockdowns, contributing to a global equity market selloff as investors fled to safe asset, like Treasurys and the U.S. dollar. The Dow.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chinese Lockdown Threats Pushing Oil Prices Lower

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Monday Market Open) Investors appear to be starting off the week with the same skittishness they demonstrated on Friday. Equity index futures were pointing to a lower open. However, earnings season continues, along with news that Twitter’s (NYSE: TWTR) board is closer to reaching a deal with Elon Musk.
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets close lower as tech and bank stocks slide; HSBC down 5%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as market sentiment continues to be rattled by interest rates, inflation, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.8% after being higher for much of the session. Banks, tech...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as economic slowdown fears mount

U.S. Treasury yields retreated Tuesday morning, with investor focus remaining on the Covid-19 outbreak in China and concerns over a global economic slowdown. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 8.9 basis points to 2.74% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5.12 basis points lower to 2.842%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Nasdaq loses nearly 4%, hits fresh low for 2022

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday with shares selling off into the close, as investors dumped equities on fears of an economic slowdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% and hit a fresh 52-week low to close at 12,490.74. The index retreated further into bear market territory, sitting now about 23% off its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 809.28 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% at 4,175.20.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

