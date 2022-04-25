ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Strawberry Season Is Here and the Berry Delicious Crops Are Ripe for Picking

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 2 days ago

​It's that time of year again… strawberry season. The juicy red fruit is abundant and fresh throughout Virginia Beach in late spring, in large part due to the city's mild climate and fertile soil. In fact, Virginia Beach is the largest strawberry producer in the commonwealth, with the value of 2021 crops estimated to be worth more than ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­$1.5 million. The long history of the berry's local popularity is even evident in the city seal, which features a wreath of strawberry leaves.

One of the best ways to enjoy the fruit is take a short trip to the southern part of the city with a shallow bucket, basket or bowl to pick some yourself with friends and family.

A number of local farms offer strawberry lovers u-pick options and several market stands also have just-picked fruit to grab and go, including the Virginia Beach Farmers Market located at the corner of Dam Neck Road and Princess Anne Road.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension, a partnership of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments, recommends contacting each farm and farm stand to check hours and availability before visiting.

Roy Flanagan, a local farmer and Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent, advises that when picking your own:

  • Look for firm berries that have a bright red color
  • Twist and pull the stem just above the berry to snap the fruit off without damaging the plant
  • To prevent bruising, carefully place berries in a shallow container (not more than 6 inches deep)
  • Avoid over filling containers and don't pack the berries too tightly
  • Leave the stems on until use and don't wash them until you plan to eat them to extend freshness
  • When ready to use the berries, wash them, cut off the green tops and then refrigerate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxylc_0fJPk7eE00

# # #

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Berries#Virginia State University
therecipecritic.com

Perfect Strawberry Shortcake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Strawberry shortcake is an easy-to-make, simple sweet biscuit base, sweetened whipped cream, and fresh strawberries dessert! It’s the perfect summer dessert and great for making ahead to serve to guests on a whim.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

6 Fruits and Vegetables You Shouldn't Peel — And 6 You Should

You're probably used to reaching for your vegetable scraper or paring knife to prep fresh produce before you eat it. Yet, it turns out, the peels our moms and grandmothers taught us to toss are not only edible but also tasty and nutritious. Here are six foods you can forget about peeling — and six you still need to peel.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

184
Followers
640
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy